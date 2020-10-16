‘Live From Exit 24’ reflects on 45 years of Land Line

A special episode of “Live From Exit 24” will take a look back at the history of Land Line Magazine.

Former Land Line Editor-in-Chief Sandi Soendker joins OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the magazine in this special pre-recorded episode on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

“Live From Exit 24,” which is OOIDA’s new audio-only internet talk show, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

As featured in the October issue of Land Line, OOIDA launched the magazine in 1975 because the mainstream trucking magazines weren’t covering the efforts of the Association, which was started just two years earlier in 1973.

Spencer was hired in 1981 to be OOIDA’s communication director and editor of Land Line. He even sold his truck to help purchase a typesetting machine in order to push the publication forward.

Soendker was hired in 1987 and remained at Land Line until she retired in 2017. Spencer and Soendker will share their thoughts from the early days of OOIDA and the importance of the Association having its own media outlet to inform truckers.

