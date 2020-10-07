On the latest episode of “Live From Exit 24,” listeners were treated to an in-depth explanation of the OOIDA Foundation’s role in fighting for the rights of all truckers.

Guest host Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs, was joined by special guest Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation as well as Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh during the Wednesday, Oct. 7, broadcast. The show focused on the importance of research in trucking and the role that OOIDA has played in ensuring that complete, accurate information is gathered on behalf of truck drivers.

King said the Foundation’s main purpose is to fight for truckers in two phases: education and research. The research component aids OOIDA when it comes time for the Association to weigh in on regulatory matters. King said one of the best ways drivers can help is to participate in the surveys the Foundation routinely conducts about a variety of issues on the road.

King serves as OOIDA’s representation on two committees with the Transportation Research Board, including the committee on autonomous vehicles.

Called the Foundation one of OOIDA’s unsung heroes.

“When I first got here as a board member, and realized some of the stuff (the Foundation) is doing for trucking, they’re one of the most important parts here. … They make us look good.”

When it comes to the education component, King said the Foundation offers a number of classes, as well as the Mary Johnston Scholarship, which is open to the children, grandchildren and legal dependents of OOIDA members.

The Foundation is gearing up for its Truck To Success course for drivers considering a transition to becoming owner-operators. The 2020 Truck to Success course will be offered via Zoom web conferencing. It is scheduled for Oct. 26-28. Tuition will be $250, and includes a free one-year membership to OOIDA for attendees who register by Oct. 12.

King said the statistics on new trucking businesses can be “eye-opening.” About 25% of new trucking businesses fail in the first year. By the fifth year, the failure rate is around 60%.

“A lot of truck drivers are good at what they do, being that driver on the road,” King said. “But when it comes to getting their own authority, it takes a little bit extra. … So we wanted to provide that information, because the last thing we want them to do is fail.”

Callers from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Missouri joined Wednesday’s show.

Most recently, the OOIDA Foundation released five informational videos regarding FMCSA’s new hours-of-service regulations. The videos are intended to help truckers know what the rules changes are and how they can comply with them.

