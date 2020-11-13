‘Live From Exit 24’ offers more election analysis

The next episode of “Live From Exit 24” will continue to dive deep into the results of the 2020 election and what the results mean for truck drivers.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer and Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will join host Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs at 11 a.m. Central on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

As part of the episode, they also plan to talk about the priorities and challenges the industry will face in 2021 and beyond.

OOIDA’s new internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The hourlong, audio-only show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Nov 18.

On the Nov. 4 episode, Pugh and Matousek talked about how another divided Congress could impact trucking. With Democrats holding onto their majority in the House but Republicans retaining the Senate, the next Congress could look a lot like Spaghetti Junction during rush hour – gridlocked.

Key leadership on both the House and Senate transportation committees is unlikely to change, but a few members on certain committees that have had an impact on trucking lost their bids for reelection and will be replaced.

Election results weren’t the only topic of discussion on the last episode.

Callers from California, Indiana, New Jersey and Wisconsin dialed in with questions about CSA reform, worker misclassification, underride guards and detention time.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes of “Live From Exit 24” are archived on the show’s website.

Survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched earlier this year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL