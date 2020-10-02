‘Live From Exit 24’ next episode set for Oct. 7

The next episode of “Live From Exit 24” will feature Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs, and Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation.

Long will be filling in as guest host for the Wednesday, Oct. 7, episode, which will focus on the importance of research in trucking and the role that OOIDA has played in ensuring that complete, accurate information is gathered on behalf of owner-operators.

Tune in to ‘Live From Exit 24’

OOIDA’s new internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The hourlong, audio only show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Oct. 7.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Long is filling in as guest host for Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs. Long has been a member of OOIDA’s government affairs team in Washington, D.C., since 2016. To learn more about what the government affairs team is working on, go to the Fighting for Truckers website.

King works for the OOIDA Foundation, which is the research arm of the Association.

The OOIDA Foundation regularly issues papers and analyzes data regarding the trucking industry, as well as provide educational opportunities.

OOIDA Foundation educational opportunities

Most recently, the OOIDA Foundation released five informational videos regarding FMCSA’s new hours-of-service regulations. The videos are intended to help truckers know what the rules changes are and how they can comply with them.

As another educational opportunity, the OOIDA Foundation is offering its Truck to Success classes through Zoom from Oct. 26-28. Go to the OOIDA website to learn more about the classes and how to register. LL