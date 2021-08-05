‘Live From Exit 24’ moves to prime time

August 5, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

To better accommodate OOIDA members and listeners, “Live From Exit 24” is adjusting its start time.

OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show will now air every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central, beginning with the Aug. 11 show.

‘Live From Exit 24’ announcement

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Give us your thoughts by calling 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 7 p.m. Central time on Aug. 11, to be a part of the next program

OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers. In July, the show celebrated one year of being on the air.

Survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how they are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL

PrePass

