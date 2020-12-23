‘Live From Exit 24’ looks back on 2020 in next episode

December 23, 2020

Greg Grisolano

The year 2020 has been historic, unforgettable and jam-packed with news. Who better to help recap what’s happened and what it means for trucking going into 2021 than the leadership of OOIDA?

As part of the Wednesday, Dec. 30 episode of “Live From Exit 24”, members of OOIDA’s leadership and government affairs teams will join Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, and host of the show.

They’ll be talking about all of the incredible trucking news in 2020 and the way it shapes the future of the industry as we head into a new year.

OOIDA’s internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. Truck drivers are encouraged to call in with a question or comment to the hourlong, audio-only show. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Dec. 30.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes of “Live From Exit 24” are archived on the show’s website.

Broker transparency, confidentiality agreements, load disputes and minimum insurance requirements were all addressed on the Dec. 16 episode of “Live From Exit 24.”

The show welcomed Jason Craig, director of government affairs for C.H. Robinson of Eden Prairie, Minn. Craig, who’s been at C.H. Robinson 24 years, opened his session by recognizing the efforts of OOIDA members and drivers throughout the industry. The bulk of the discussion between Matousek and Craig centered on broker transparency and 49 CFR 371.3.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched earlier this year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL

Greg Grisolano

Greg Grisolano joined Land Line in 2013. He was formerly a reporter for the Joplin Globe. He brings business writing and photography skills to Land Line, and has a passion for finding and telling stories about the people who make up the trucking industry.

