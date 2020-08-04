‘Live From Exit 24’ episode to feature FMCSA’s Joe DeLorenzo

The next guest on OOIDA’s new internet talk show, “Live From Exit 24,” will give truck drivers an opportunity to learn more about FMCSA regulations.

Joe DeLorenzo, FMCSA’s acting associate administrator for enforcement, will be on the third episode of “Live From Exit 24” at 11 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, will be back as host of the hourlong, audio-only show. The main topic of the Aug. 12 episode will be the hours-of-service final rule, which is set to take effect Sept. 29.

“We’re honored to have Joe on the program,” Matousek said. “He knows the hours-of-service regulations better than most. Hopefully, drivers will make the most of the opportunity to ask him questions about the new rules scheduled to go into effect at the end of September.”

“Live From Exit 24” was created with the goal of expanding how OOIDA communicates with its members.

The show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The live show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the next show, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Aug. 12.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, or on OOIDA’s Facebook page.

Previous episodes

The first episode of “Live From Exit 24” had OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh as the guest.

Pugh encouraged truck drivers to reach out to lawmakers and provided some tips on how to effectively do so.

“One little trick that I’ve learned, especially when you’re not used to doing this sort of thing, is to make out a list of talking points that you want to bring up,” he said. “And make a list of supporting arguments for those points. So if they do disagree, then you can come back with ‘this is why.’”

The second episode featured OOIDA President Todd Spencer as the guest.

Spencer, who became an OOIDA member in 1976 and was named the Association’s fourth president in 2018, provided listeners a history lesson on the detention time issue, which has been going on for decades.

“The problem is still there,” Spencer said. “It’s better or worse depending on economic conditions, but it exists simply because there’s no value placed on a driver’s time. And until there is value placed on a driver’s time, others are going to feel free to waste it.”