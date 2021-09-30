‘Live From Exit 24’ answers your broker-related questions

Broker-related issues will be the focus when “Live From Exit 24” returns on Oct. 6.

Host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will welcome Anne Reinke, President and CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association to the discussion.

This is an excellent opportunity to address any questions you might have for the association that represents the broker industry on Capitol Hill. We hope you’ll take advantage of it.

Give us your thoughts by calling 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 7 p.m. Central time on Oct. 6, to be a part of the next “Live From Exit 24.”

Every other Wednesday, OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show brings insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

On the Sept. 22 “Live From Exit 24,” Matousek, Dale Watkins, manager of OOIDA’s Business Services Department and Amber Schweer, supervisor of OOIDA’s drug testing consortium hit on a wide range of trucking-related topics.

Whether it’s helping drivers get permits or establish their own authority, broker issues or helping make sure a trucking business is in compliance, OOIDA’s Business Services Department covers a wide range of issues.

“We take questions all day long on anything with trucking,” Watkins said.



Schweer said one of the biggest misconceptions about drug and alcohol testing requirements involves the legalization of marijuana at the state level. She reminded drivers that, even if they live in a state that allows medical or recreational use, commercial drivers should not imbibe.

“Even if they have a prescription for it, it’s still illegal on the federal level, so you can’t do it,” she said. “And that includes CBD oils, which is a big no-no.”

One trend that Watkins said has taken a jump in recent years has been the move by more drivers to get their own authority.

“The way (CSA 2010) came down on carriers, they had to run a tighter ship. They look at some of these big brokers like C.H. Robinson, they make some of the best profit in the industry. They don’t own any equipment … no liability,” he said. “Then in the last year, maybe two years we’re looking at AB5 stuff coming out of California, and then the possibility of the PRO Act. I just think all these things are snowballing right now.”

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA wants truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how they are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL