The national average price per gallon of diesel held steady this week, according to the Energy Information Administration report released on April 26.

The report showed an average price of $3.124, the same price as a week ago.

A 1.3-cent decrease in the Lower Atlantic was the largest decline. California had the largest increase as well as the highest price per gallon.

The lowest price per gallon is $2.917 in the Gulf Coast region.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 68.7 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.124, no change.

East Coast – $3.093, down three-tenths of a cent.

New England – $3.08, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.268, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.98, down 1.3 cents.

Midwest – $3.058, up two-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.917, down three-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.228, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.651, up three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.25, up one-fifth of a cent.

California – $3.986, up nine-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by one-fifth of a cent to $3.051, according to a Monday, April 26, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

It was a mixed bag this week, according to the ProMiles report.

In six of the regions prices increased, three regions saw prices decline and the East Coast region saw no change in price.

The lowest price per gallon remains in the Gulf Coast ($2.896) and the highest price is in California ($3.869).

The U.S. average diesel price is 73.3 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.051, down one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $3.043, no change

New England – $3.057, up one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.22, up three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.944, down three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.026, up one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.896, down one-half of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.227, down 2.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.45, up one-half of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.158, up one-tenth of a cent.

California – $3.869, up two-fifths of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.082 for Monday, April 26.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.08 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.101 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.467 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

