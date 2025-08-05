Lindsay Lawler’s new show joins the RadioNemo network

For those who have a love for writing, any kind of writing – songs, poetry, books – RadioNemo has a new show for you.

On July 23, singer, songwriter and radio personality Lindsay Lawler debuted her new radio show, “We Should Write.” Produced at RadioNemo’s New Orleans studio inside the historic Degas House, the show blends sarcasm and soul in deep-dive conversations with songwriters, authors and creatives of all kinds about the healing power of writing.

“We Should Write” airs from noon to 1 p.m. Central every Wednesday on all RadioNemo’s media platforms. The show broadcasts live simultaneously on iHeartRadio, YouTube and Facebook and is available for listening at RadioNemo.com. Following its real-time broadcast, each episode will also be available as a podcast.

With an understanding of the vulnerability and absurdity necessary for creativity, Lawler said she’s creating a space for her guests to dive into how writing has served as a tool for healing, growth and self-discovery. “The goal is to remind people that writing – whether in a journal, a song or the notes app on your phone – can change your life.”

Lawler is a Nashville-based artist, radio host and longtime trucking industry spokesperson whose roots in Texas, Los Angeles and Nashville have given her deep ties to the music, film and creative worlds. She has performed for the lighting of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, the laying of the wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery and across the country on her own truck stop tour, which served as free entertainment and a respite for the men and women of the trucking industry.

The first episode of “We Should Write” featured Fred LeBlanc, frontman of the legendary New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth.

“Doing the ‘We Should Write’ show with Lindsay Lawler was probably one of the most intense and emotionally rewarding songwriting musical experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” LeBlanc said. “And I’m not joking!”

Her July 30 show featured Timothy Howles, aka Tim Lopez of the Plain White T’s – the band best known for its hit single “Hey There Delilah.”

Lawler’s show is the fourth show to join RadioNemo. Also, in the lineup is Nemo Nation, which airs at 7 a.m. Central each Monday, and Road Gang Radio, which takes that time slot Tuesday through Friday. Trucking With OOIDA, with Scott Thompson and Ashley Blackford, airs at 11 a.m. Central on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. LL