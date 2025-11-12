Lights out: Mack, Volvo recall thousands of trucks

Mack and Volvo Trucks have issued separate recalls related to lighting issues and extended a previous recall over defective seat belts.

Volvo Trucks marker lights

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Volvo Trucks North America is recalling more than 3,000 model year 2025-26 VN trucks.

In affected trucks, the center marker lights on the roof may fail to illuminate. If marker lights do not illuminate, visibility of the truck can be reduced, increasing the likelihood of a crash. Consequently, those trucks do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment.”

There have been 237 warranty claims related to the issue. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Authorized Volvo Trucks dealers will replace the center roof marker lights at no charge. Notification letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent on Jan. 2.

For questions, call Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2509. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V757.

Mack Trucks headlights

Meanwhile, Mack Trucks is recalling nearly 9,000 model year 2025-25 Granite trucks.

In this recall, the LED headlights may fail. A loss of headlight function could create obvious issues that increase the risk of a crash.

As of Nov. 3, Mack Trucks has received 361 warranty claims related to the issue. There have been no incidents or injuries related to the headlight defect.

Dealers will replace the LED headlights for free. Letters notifying owners of affected trucks are expected to be mailed out on Jan. 2.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Mack Trucks’ customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0485. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V756.

Seat belt recall expanded

About a month ago, Mack recalled thousands of trucks over a seat belt issue. Volvo Trucks has found a similar seat belt defect.

Much smaller in scope, Volvo Trucks is recalling only a few hundred model year 2016-26 VAH trucks. Those trucks may have a passenger seat belt anchor that is inadequately reinforced to the floor.

A defective seat belt anchor could potentially fail to restrain a passenger during a crash. Trucks with the recall fail to comply with FMVSS 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”

No warranty claims, incidents or injuries related to the seat belt defect have been reported as of Nov. 3.

Volvo Trucks dealers will install a new weld nut and washer at no charge. Letters to owners will go out on Jan. 2.

For questions, contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2510. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V753. LL

