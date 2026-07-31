License plate readers credited in arrest of repeat cargo theft suspects

Chalk up another cargo theft arrest with the help of automated license plate readers.

On Monday, July 27, police in Sealy, Texas, reported the arrest of two suspects in connection with the theft of roughly 32,000 pounds of “precious metal” from a facility along Interstate 10. They didn’t get far, either.

According to the Sealy Police Department, officers stopped the pair of suspects as they were leaving the property with the stolen cargo. The load was valued at approximately $272,000.

Rahual Phore, 25, and Virender Phore, 36, were arrested and charged with Theft of Cargo Valued at $200,000 or more. The crime is a first-degree felony under Texas law.

Officials said the use of automated license plate readers “assisted in the successful outcome of this investigation,” adding that the arrests were the result of a coordinated effort between investigators, officers, K-9 units and the business where the load was stolen.

Investigators also believe the suspects, along with the tractor-trailer used, are connected to another cargo theft from the same business earlier in the month. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed.

The arrests are the latest cargo theft bust to be assisted by automated license plate readers.

On July 18, police in Indiana arrested Deepak Kumar, 31, in connection with a high-value cargo theft that occurred in Pennsylvania on June 25. Kumar’s truck and trailer were identified by Flock cameras located along I-70.

According to police, Kumar is suspected of using fraudulent documents to obtain a load of nearly 40,000 pounds of tungsten oxide powder – valued at nearly $3 million – that was being shipped to Mitsubishi Materials Corporation in Japan.

According to local media reports, Kumar was in the U.S. illegally and had been issued a California non-domiciled commercial driver’s license. After his arrest, Kumar was transferred to McFarland, Calif., where he remains in ICE custody. LL