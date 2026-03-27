Let’s make a CDL mean something, FMCSA leader says

Receiving a CDL should mean something, FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs told a room full of truck drivers on Friday, March 27, at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky.

As part of an information session, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator’s leader provided industry stakeholders with a recap of the agency’s actions and a brief roadmap for what’s ahead.

Raising the bar for what it takes to earn a CDL has been and continues to be a priority for FMCSA. The agency has already removed more than 7,000 driver training schools that weren’t meeting the standards.

“We want to make sure your CDL means something rather than just pushing through like cattle,” Barrs said. “Because when training providers cut corners, they’re not just undermining the system. They’re putting unprepared drivers on the roadways … You are professional drivers, and you need to be treated as such. Again, your CDL should mean something.”

Over the past year, the U.S. Department of Transportation has tightened restrictions on CDL holders by enforcing longstanding English proficiency and finalizing a rule that eliminates about 200,000 non-domiciled CDLs.

Barrs, a former Florida Highway Patrol chief, says he’s seen the importance of truck drivers being able to communicate in English firsthand. He shared a story about conducting a roadside test with a truck driver who couldn’t speak English and having the driver start the truck while he was under the vehicle to check the brakes.

“I said, ‘Apply your brake,’ and they turned their key on,” Barrs said. “They started cranking up the truck, and I was screaming and hollering for them not to do that. “The point of that is understanding road signs, understanding emergency instructions and communicating with law enforcement during roadside inspections. It’s a safety risk if you’re not able to do that.”

The agency also plans to end self-certification for driver training schools and for manufacturers of electronic logging devices. Barrs said that about 430 ELD companies have tried to self-certify over the past six months, but the agency is now making sure they are vetted.

It’s part of FMCSA’s efforts to clean up the trucking industry and remove bad actors. Barrs said earlier this month that the agency plans to unveil nine rulemakings in 2026.

“We are strong with our enforcement,” Barrs said. “If you’re doing the things you’re supposed to, you’re not going to have a problem … We have a big job to do.” LL