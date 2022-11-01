Less than one cent change to diesel average

The ProMiles.com report released on Monday, Oct. 31, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $5.359 per gallon, roughly the same as it was a week ago ($5.362).

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Of the 10 reporting regions, six saw an increase in diesel average. The largest jump was 9.3 cents in the Central Atlantic region. New England was up 8.4 cents, and the Rocky Mountain region increased by 4.3 cents.

Decreases came largely on the West Coast with a 16.5-cent dip in the California region, 12.1-cent drop in the West Coast region, and by 7.6 cents in the West Coast less California region.

The lowest average price is $4.89 per gallon in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Oct. 31, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.359, down three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $5.422, up 3.8 cents.

New England – $5.782, up 8.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.803, up 9.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.117, up one-fifth of a cent.

Midwest – $5.283, up 1.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.89, down 3.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.257, up 4.3 cents.

West Coast – $6.03, down 12.1 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.496, down 7.6 cents.

California – $6.459, down 16.5 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.309 for Oct. 31.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $5.326 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.876 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.634 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Oct. 31 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.4 cents to $5.317.

That national average for this past week was $1.59 more than it was one year ago.

According to the EIA report, six regions saw a drop with the largest coming in the California region (7.7 cents). The West Coast and West Coast less California regions were down 6.6 cents and 5.5 cents, respectively.

The largest increase was by 7.9 cents in New England, while a 5.6-cent increase was reported in the Central Atlantic.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Oct. 31 as reported by the EIA: