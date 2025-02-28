Less parking for truck traffic in Oklahoma temporarily

February 28, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Westbound truck traffic on Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma will have one less place to park, with the service area at Exit 179 not allowing truck parking until early 2026.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, truck parking will be closed as part of a project to modernize and reconstruct the Stroud service plaza.

A full reconstruction of the McDonald’s and Love’s Travel Stop on site will be completed during the closure. Turner Turnpike traffic will still have access to fuel, restroom facilities and food at the existing plaza during the construction.

Following its reopening, more than 150 parking spaces will be available – 50 more than what is currently offered – according to a report from The Oklahoman.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority advised commercial trucks to locate alternative long-term parking locations.

A separate $38.5 million project to realign westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike lanes is expected to continue through early 2026, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said.

Interstate 24 bridge work

The I-24 bridge over the Ohio River connecting Paducah, Ky., to Metropolis, Ill., will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Monday, March 3.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the lane reduction is for the installation of a new deck overlay, replacement of the expansion joints and repair of structural steel. A temporary concrete barrier will be installed along the centerline, and width/height restrictions will be in effect, IDOT said.

Additionally, the bridge in Massac County has a weight limit of 15 tons and is closed to truck traffic. The bridge is also restricted to vehicles larger than 8 feet wide or 9 feet, 6 inches tall.

Drivers are encouraged to utilize state routes to avoid traffic delays, especially during peak hours.

Lane reductions on I-24 will be in place through mid-October, with future restrictions announced at a later date.

Completion of the $38 million project is expected in 2027. LL

