The use of automated cameras to ticket drivers is a topic at multiple statehouses around the country.

More than 500 communities around the country use red-light and/or speed cameras to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association leadership says the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Below is a rundown of recent statehouse activity on the issue.

California

The pursuit of speed cameras in California has been thwarted for the year.

The Golden State already authorizes the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state. Speed cameras, however, are prohibited in the state.

An Assembly bill called for setting up a pilot program to utilize speed enforcement cameras in Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose as well as the city and county of San Francisco. Also included in AB550 was authorization to include cameras in “one city in southern California.”

Fines would have ranged from $50 to $500 for offenders found exceeding the post speed by more than 10 mph. No points would have been added to an offender’s license.

Supporters said use of the ticket camera enforcement tool makes travel safer. They added that it reduces police interactions with drivers while maintaining driver accountability.

The bill failed to advance out of committee by its deadline for the current legislative session.

Hawaii

The Hawaii Legislature has voted to approve a bill to appropriate $2 million to fund a red light camera program in Honolulu.

In 2020, state lawmakers approved the use of red light cameras for the capital city, but the legislation did not fully fund the program.

HB766 would allow the Hawaii Department of Transportation to install ticket cameras at 10 intersections around the city. Red-light runners would face fines up to $500.

The bill is on the governor’s desk.

Maryland

A new law in Maryland covers the use of speed monitoring systems.

Previously HB967, the new law authorizes two speed cameras to be posted on Interstate 83 in Baltimore City. One camera will be posted northbound and one will be posted southbound on the Jones Falls Expressway.

The city already has speed cameras and red-light cameras on certain roadways.

Warning notices for speeding violations along the stretch of I-83 will be issued during the first 90 days of operation. Afterward, violators would face $40 fines.

Revenue from fines collected would be used for operation of the cameras and for roadway improvements on the Jones Falls Expressway.

Natasha Mehu of the mayor’s office said speed cameras are necessary.

“Traditional methods of speed enforcement are not possible on I-83 within Baltimore City due to the existing width of roadway shoulders, the inability to widen shoulders due to fiscal and engineering constraints, and resource challenges of the Baltimore Police Department,” Mehu wrote in testimony.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is behind one bill to add red-light cameras around the state.

The camera provision is part of a larger roadway safety bill, H3706.

Cities and towns would be authorized to install cameras at intersections. Before cameras could be posted, interested communities must hold public hearings and seek approval from local governing boards.

Red-light runners would face $25 fines.

Three more bills limit their focus to authorization of red-light cameras.

New York

In New York, both statehouse chambers voted last week to approve a bill to allow the state to move forward with placing speed cameras in construction zones.

Data from the New York State Department of Transportation shows that over a seven-year period there were 3,450 wrecks in work zones on state highways. There were 50 fatalities and more than 1,100 injuries to drivers and workers.

“Stronger enforcement of speeding in work zones has the potential to significantly reduce both the incidence of motorists and worker fatalities while training better overall motorist behavior,” Assemblyman William Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, wrote in justification for the change.

The bill, A485, now heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk.

Oregon

A bill on the Oregon governor’s desk would make permanent the city of Portland’s speed radar program.

There are 11 cities in Oregon, including Portland, where photo radar is permitted on segments of roads. Police are required to review potential violations. Tickets are issued for violators exceeding the posted speed by more than 10 mph.

The Legislature has sent a bill to Gov. Kate Brown to eliminate the 2024 sunset date for the city of Portland’s program.

Additionally, HB2530 would extend the authorization for speed cameras to all cities with populations of at least 50,000. The change would affect about a dozen locales.

Ticket cameras would only be permitted in areas designated as “urban high-crash corridors.” The classification would cover areas designated as a safety risk by the Oregon Department of Transportation. LL

