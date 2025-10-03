Left lane use on biggest freeways is topic of state bill

A bill halfway through the Michigan statehouse would revise the state’s left-lane rule. The legislation has the attention of truck drivers.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association advocates for a balanced approach to left lane use, emphasizing the need for safe passing and for maintaining traffic flow. OOIDA is the nation’s largest trade association representing the views of small-business truckers and professional truck drivers.

Existing left lane rule

Michigan law prohibits all vehicles from continuous travel in the far-left lane. Left lane use is permitted for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds are singled out in statute. Affected vehicles are required to stay in either of the two lanes farthest to the right.

Revision for trucks

House lawmakers voted 92-8 to advance a bill touted to provide clarity to the truck rule.

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, told lawmakers the rule needs to be revised because existing law does not allow the Michigan State Police to issue citations.

This is not the first time Bruck has pursued the rule revision. A year ago, House lawmakers approved the left lane bill. It remained in a Senate committee when the session ended, effectively killing it for the year.

This year’s bill, HB4522, would again authorize enforcement of the truck lane rule. Additionally, the change would outright ban large trucks from traveling in the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

In work zones where traffic is reduced to two lanes, trucks would be required to use the rightmost lane.

An exception is provided for when a freeway exit is located on the left. In such instances, a truck driver would be permitted to travel a “reasonable distance” in the far-left lane to exit.

The Michigan Trucking Association has indicated support for the bill. The Michigan Department of Transportation has not taken a position.

OOIDA opposes left lane restrictions that single out large trucks.

The Association website states that “a number of statehouses today are considering lane restrictions for CMVs with the assumption that it will reduce congestion and travel delays while also improving safety, pollution and economic activity. Research has demonstrated, however, that truck lane restrictions are difficult to enforce, accelerate pavement deterioration, create speed differentials and increase merging conflicts and crashes.”

Congestion frustration cited for rule change

Speaking on the House floor, Bruck said there are many reasons to make the change. He highlighted what he described as safety benefits and improved traffic flow.

“This legislation redefines and strengthens the language of current law by requiring large trucks and tractor trailers to stay out of the left lane on expressways with three or more lanes,” Bruck said.

He added that the rule would affect about 320 miles of roadway throughout the state.

HB4522 has moved to the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for possible consideration. LL

