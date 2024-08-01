Left lane use for trucks is focus of new state laws

Left lane use for large trucks is a topic of legislation approved in multiple statehouses.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association believes that truck drivers are first-hand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, and while perhaps not intended, efforts to restrict trucks from certain lanes pose serious challenges for truckers and jeopardize the safety of the traveling public.

Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law a bill that includes multiple truck-related provisions. One provision covers left lane use for trucks along multiple stretches of Interstate 70.

Trucks already are prohibited from traveling in the left lane along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Previously SB100, the new law bars trucks weighing at least 16,000 pounds from continuous travel in the far-left lane on Floyd Hill, Georgetown Hill, the Eisenhower Tunnel, Dowd Junction and Vail Pass. The restriction applies on stretches with at least three lanes traveling in one direction.

Violators would face fines up to $100.

Trucks are permitted to pass in the far-left lane.

Advocates said revised truck rules that include lane restrictions are needed to improve safety.

Rep. Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction, said during House floor discussion on the bill that the only thing proponents request of commercial traffic is that it not be in the left lane.

The new law takes effect Aug. 7.

Kentucky

Kentucky has a new law that singles out trucks from travel in the far-left lane of certain highways. The new rule is already in effect.

State law requires vehicles traveling below the posted speed limit on any limited-access highway with a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph to stay to the right. Exceptions are made for passing, for yielding to traffic entering the highway or for when it’s unsafe to use the right lane.

Previously SB107, the new law takes the extra step to prohibit a truck tractor, trailer or semitrailer from accessing the far-left lane. The left lane rule would apply on highways with at least three lanes traveling in the same direction.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, previously told lawmakers the bill would prevent trucks from running down the road side by side.

The legislative action comes despite the concern of professional drivers.

The OOIDA Foundation reported that research has demonstrated truck lane restrictions are difficult to enforce, accelerate pavement deterioration, create speed differentials and increase merging conflicts and crashes.

Florida

In Florida, a bill to apply left lane rule changes to cars and trucks has been vetoed.

OOIDA and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups argue that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill to amend left lane rules for all highway users.

Florida law prohibits traveling in the far-left lane “if the driver knows or reasonably should know,” that he or she is being overtaken in that lane by a driver traveling at a higher rate of speed. The rule applies to all travelers, even if they are driving the posted speed limit when the overtaking vehicle attempts to pass.

Nevertheless, large trucks are singled out in another rule to prohibit travel in the far-left lane or inside-travel lane along rural stretches of interstate with at least three lanes in one direction.

HB317 called for forbidding any vehicle from continuous operation in the far-left lane of roadways with a posted speed of at least 65 mph. Exceptions to the rule would be made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle or preparing to turn left.

Included in the bill was a provision to clarify that if the far-left lane were a high-occupancy vehicle lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or left-turn lane would be considered the far-left lane.

DeSantis said the bill “is too broad and could lead to drivers in Florida being pulled over, ticketed and fined for driving in the furthest left lane even if they are not impeding the flow of traffic or if there are few or no other cars in the immediate area.”

“In addition, the bill could potentially increase congestion in Florida’s urban areas, as drivers may decide to not utilize the furthest left-hand lane at all for fear of being ticketed,” he wrote in his veto letter.

Michigan

Meanwhile in Michigan, a House committee has advanced a bill that covers left lane use for trucks.

Michigan law prohibits all vehicles from hanging out in the left lane. Left lane use is permitted along highways with two lanes headed in one direction for instances that include overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction.

Commercial vehicles with a gross weight exceeding 10,000 pounds also are prohibited from using the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes in the same direction.

The House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee voted this spring to advance a bill that is described as clarifying that large trucks cannot travel in the far-left lane on freeways.

An MDOT spokesperson told the committee that while the agency takes no position on the bill, it agrees there is a defect in the current law that needs to be corrected.

The bill, HB5304, awaits further House consideration. LL

