Left lane truck rules a topic at statehouses

Efforts to keep trucks out of the left lane have been offered at statehouses around the country.

In Virginia, a bill from Senate Transportation Committee Chair Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, would require trucks to stay to the right on highways during winter storms.

Marsden’s pursuit follows a winter storm last month that resulted in jammed traffic that left some travelers on Interstate 95 in Virginia stranded for more than 24 hours.

He said a crash involving multiple large trucks played a role in the backup along a 50-mile stretch of I-95 outside Washington, D.C. As a result, Marsden wants to keep trucks to the right when the weather turns bad.

Critics say a jackknifed truck in the right lane would still end up blocking multiple lanes of traffic. Instead, responses on social media have encouraged him to pursue other actions to address safety concerns.

The bill, SB706, would require truck drivers traveling “in certain weather conditions” to stay to the right on any highway with two or more lanes in each direction.

Additionally, truck drivers would be prohibited from using cruise control or compression engine brakes when driving in snow, sleet, or freezing rain, or other inclement cold precipitation.

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

OOIDA calls bill a ‘bad’ idea

Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of state legislative affairs, said if Marsden is interested in improving highway safety, he should oppose his own bill.

“SB706 might look good on paper to those who don’t know any better, but in the real world it’s dangerous,” Matousek said. “While most truckers would never use cruise control when the roads are slick, there are situations when a blanket prohibition against engine braking would take tools away from the driver to stay safe.

“It just depends on a number of variables, but the last thing we need is people in Richmond making these decisions for millions of professional drivers.”

Matousek adds that restricting trucks to the right lane is a bad idea regardless of weather conditions.

“Lane restrictions totally ignore the need to move over for merging vehicles, avoid a hazard on the shoulder, or to use another lane that might actually be clear of snow and ice. It’s possible VDOT might clear the far left lane first, but technically trucks would still be required to operate in the right lane.

“Should we also expect the Virginia State Police to pull trucks over during the middle of a snow or ice storm? Of course not. So not only is this a bad idea, it’s not practical to enforce.”

New Mexico

One New Mexico Senate bill would keep trucks to the right on interstates.

State law already requires all vehicles to stay to the right. Certain exceptions apply.

Sponsored by Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, SB174 would set a rule to mandate that large trucks traveling on interstates outside of municipalities to stay in the right-hand lane.

Truckers could merge left in affected areas when overtaking another vehicle, approaching a stationary emergency vehicle, or a recovery or repair vehicle stopped along the road side.

The Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee is scheduled to discuss SB174 on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Information about how to provide public comment is available.

Missouri

In Missouri, pursuit has ended at the statehouse to expand the state’s rule on left lane use for professional drivers.

State law prohibits trucks with a registered gross weight in excess of 24,000 pounds traveling in the Kansas City or St. Louis areas from driving in the far left lane of roadways with at least three lanes of traffic in each direction.

House Transportation Chairman Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City, introduced a bill to remove language in statute that limits application to highways in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. Instead, HB2084 called for making the rule applicable to any county in the state on roadways with at least three lanes of traffic in each direction.

OOIDA shares concern

Matousek met with the bill sponsor this week to convey the Association’s concern about the bill. Matousek said truck drivers are firsthand observers of the negative consequences of misguided traffic laws, and, while perhaps not intended, efforts to restrict trucks from certain lanes pose serious challenges for truckers and jeopardize the safety of the traveling public.

Porter has assured the Association the bill will not advance from committee. LL

