Left lane, passing rule revisions enacted in Louisiana, Idaho

A new rule in effect this week in Louisiana addresses concerns about slower traffic in the left lane of certain highways.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups have said that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Louisiana

Starting, Friday, Aug. 1, a new Louisiana law revises the state’s left lane rule.

State law has prohibited travel in the left lane when driving at least 10 mph below the posted speed. Violators face minimum $100 fines and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, said law enforcement told him the existing law is hard to enforce. As a result, Luneau and Rep. Jason DeWitt, R-Alexandria, pushed through legislation to remove the 10-mph parameter. Instead, simply traveling below the posted speed while in the left lane will be a violation.

Luneau posted on X that “the left lane is meant for faster-moving traffic, but too often, slow drivers create dangerous situations and delays, especially for commercial drivers.”

The fine structure is also changing. First-time offenders would face a fine of $150. Repeat offenses within 12 months would result in a $250 fine.

A third offense within one year of the first violation would result in a $350 fine. Imprisonment up to 30 days would be an option after a third offense within one year.

He added that “while the bill raises fines, the goal isn’t revenue – it’s safer, smoother travel for everyone.”

🧵I’m proud to share that my bill, SB11, to improve highway safety has passed both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature! This legislation increases penalties for drivers who block traffic by going too slow in the left lane on multi-lane highways. pic.twitter.com/cfMfAnNPll — Jay Luneau (@luneau_jay) May 29, 2025

Idaho

Idaho was the first state this year to act to address left lane use. Since July 1, a new law covers passing on two-lane highways around the state.

Statute has permitted passenger vehicles not towing any other vehicle to temporarily exceed the posted speed limit by up to 15 mph to pass another vehicle traveling below the posted speed. The pass is permitted only on roadways divided into two lanes of traffic with only one lane of traffic in each direction and where the posted speed is at least 55 mph.

A rule revision permits exceeding the posted speed when passing one or more vehicles traveling in the same direction while in a passing lane.

“When you’re on a two-lane road, there’s always somebody in front of you who is not going the speed limit,” Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, said on the Senate floor. “When you come up to a dedicated passing lane, as soon as they pull over to the right, you’ll be able to pass them up.”

However, Okuniewicz also said it is not always that simple. He added that all too often, the driver in front will pull into the right lane and accelerate above the posted speed limit to make passing nearly impossible.

He said the rule change “will allow you, in that situation, to accelerate up to 15 mph above the speed limit, when there is a special passing lane to overtake a car that is front of you. Then you have to come right back down to the speed limit after you’re done.”

Driving up to 15 mph above the posted speed to pass another vehicle on the right will not be permitted within a passing lane area. Additionally, the passing provision does not apply on roadways with a posted speed limit below 55 mph or along any portion of roadway that is within an incorporated city. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.