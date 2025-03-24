Left lane, passing rule revisions advance at statehouses

Left lane and passing rules for large trucks and motorists continue to receive attention at statehouses around the country.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association favor efforts to address left lane use. The groups say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency.

Idaho

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a new rule that addresses passing on two-lane highways around the state.

Idaho law permits passenger vehicles not towing any other vehicle to temporarily exceed the posted speed limit by up to 15 mph while passing another vehicle traveling below the posted speed. The maneuver is permitted only on roadways divided into two lanes of traffic with only one lane of traffic in each direction and where the posted speed is at least 55 mph.

Previously H205, the new rule adds to statute that exceeding the posted speed is permitted when passing one or more vehicles traveling in the same direction while in a passing lane.

“As you all know, when you’re on a two-lane road, there’s always somebody in front of you who is not going the speed limit. It happens all the time. When you come up to a dedicated passing lane, as soon as they pull over to the right, you’ll be able to pass them up,” Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, said on the Senate floor. “Invariably what happens is they pull over to the right lane and accelerate to something above the speed limit. Typically, this goes on and on.”

He said the rule change “will allow you, in that situation, to accelerate up to 15 mph above the speed limit, when there is a special passing lane to overtake a car that is front of you. Then you have to come right back down to the speed limit after you’re done.”

The maneuver is not permitted for passing on the right within a passing lane area. Additionally, the passing provision would not apply on roadways with a posted speed limit below 55 mph, or along any portion of roadway that is within an incorporated city.

The new rule takes effect July 1.

Arizona

A bill halfway through the Arizona statehouse is intended to bring more attention to the state’s left-lane law.

Arizona statute requires that drivers stay on the right half of all roadways when traveling below the normal speed of traffic. Exceptions are made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle.

Truck drivers also must stay to the right on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction. Exceptions include passing a slower vehicle, to turn left, and to exit.

House lawmakers voted 47-12 to advance a bill that would require the Arizona Department of Transportation to place advisory signs on two-lane portions of Interstates 8, 10 and 40 to keep right.

HB2235 states that signage would read “Left lane for passing only, slow traffic keep right.” Signs would be 48 inches in height and width.

Each sign would be accompanied by a smaller sign that reads “$200 fine.”

Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, told the Senate Public Safety Committee her bill is long overdue.

“What happens on many of our roads in the state of Arizona is we get two lanes with heavy, heavy traffic. We get one person who is a little more comfortable driving at a lower speed limit in the left lane,” Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, told the committee. “You have someone who is driving 60 miles, 70 miles in the left lane and slowing up traffic.”

She said such occurrences can lead to road rage.

The Senate panel voted unanimously to advance the bill to the chamber floor.

Florida

Two identical Florida bills call for amending state left lane rules.

Florida law prohibits traveling in the furthermost left-hand lane “if the driver knows, or reasonably should know,” that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from a driver traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The rule applies to all travelers, even if they are driving the posted speed limit when the overtaking vehicle attempts to pass.

Large trucks are singled out in another rule that prohibits travel in the far left or inside travel lane along rural stretches of interstate with at least three lanes in one direction.

H545/S636 would forbid any vehicle from continuous operation in the far left-hand lane of roadways with a posted speed of at least 65 mph. Exceptions to the rule would be made for actions that include overtaking and passing another vehicle, or preparing to turn left.

One provision included in the legislation clarifies if the far-left lane is a high-occupancy vehicle lane, the lane immediately to the right of such lane or left turn lane would be the furthermost left-hand lane.

Supporters say the legislation is about a more safe and efficient flow of traffic on the state’s fastest roadways.

Both bills are in committee.

Louisiana

One Louisiana Senate bill filed for the upcoming regular session would revise the state’s left lane rule.

Louisiana law prohibits travel in the left lane at least 10 mph below the posted speed. Violators face minimum $100 fines and/or jail time.

In an effort to improve traffic flow, SB11 would remove the 10-mph parameter. Instead, simply traveling below the posted speed while in the left lane would be a violation.

The bill would also change the fine amount. First-time offenders would face a fine of $150. Repeat offenses within 12 months would result in a $250 fine.

A subsequent offense within one year of the first violation would result in a $350 fine. Imprisonment would be an option only after a third offense.

On April 14, the bill will start in the Senate Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee.

Missouri

In Missouri, a Senate committee is scheduled to consider a bill this week that would amend the state’s left lane law.

State law requires drivers on highways with at least two lanes of travel in the same direction to remain in the right-hand lane. Exceptions to the rule include overtaking and passing another vehicle, yielding to another vehicle entering the roadway, or preparing to make a legal left turn.

The Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee is expected to discuss a bill that would create a minimum penalty for operating a vehicle in a passing lane when not passing or overtaking another vehicle.

SB162 would require the Missouri DOT to place signs along major highways that specify the minimum fines for improper use of passing lanes. Signage would read “Warning: Minimum $100/$500 fine for improper use of a passing lane.”

First-time offenders would receive a written warning. Subsequent violations would result in fines.

Driver training programs in the state would also be required to instruct new drivers on the legal use of passing lanes.

West Virginia

One West Virginia bill covers left lane travel on the state’s fastest highways.

State law specifies that vehicles stay to the right except to overtake and pass another vehicle in the same direction.

SB228 would revise statute to make clear it is a traffic violation to travel in the left lane on four-lane interstate highways at “such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic.” Certain exceptions would apply.

Violators would face up to $100 fines. Repeat offenses within one year could result in as much as a $200 fine.

The bill sponsor wrote that the purpose of the change is “to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on four-lane interstate highways in West Virginia, and to prevent any obstruction caused by vehicles driving in the left lane.”

In 2014, a similar effort received unanimous Senate support but was killed by a two-vote margin in the House.

Minnesota

A Minnesota Senate bill that sought to single out trucks from far left-hand lane use failed to gain traction at the statehouse.

SF699 called for prohibiting truck travel in the left lane. An exception was included for circumstances that include overtaking or passing another vehicle.

The bill did not receive consideration in the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.