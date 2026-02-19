Left-lane crackdown gains speed in statehouses

Lawmakers in several states are setting their sights on left-lane use.

Every year, states take steps to crack down on left-lane driving. North Carolina is the latest state to act. The Tar Heel State implemented a rule on Dec. 1 banning trucks weighing more than 26,000 pounds from the far-left lane.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association backs a balanced approach. The nation’s largest trade group for small-business trucks and professional drivers says the left lane should be safe for passing and keeping traffic moving – not blanket bans on big rigs.

Arizona

In Arizona, lawmakers want to clamp down on left-lane loafers.

Current law says slower traffic must stay right. Drivers can use the left lane to pass. Fines can hit $250.

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, is behind a bill that would ramp up enforcement. SB1626 targets drivers who cruise below the speed of traffic or fail to pass while in the passing lane. Such actions could result in two points being added to their record.

The Senate Public Safety Committee met on Wednesday, Feb. 18, to discuss the bill.

” Right now, as you know, it is against the law to sit in the fast lane if you’re not doing the proper speeds. (The bill) attaches a little bit of a ‘Hey, maybe I should follow the law’ situation to it. It puts a tooth in there.”

Supporters said the rule revision would provide a good reminder for drivers using Interstates 10 and 19. Opponents acknowledged the issue needs to be addressed, but they are concerned about the two-point penalty.

The committee voted 4-3 to advance the bill.

West Virginia

West Virginia lawmakers want to strengthen the state’s keep-right law.

State law requires vehicles to stay to the right, except when overtaking or passing another vehicle in the same direction.

HB4503 is intended to clarify and strengthen the rule. On multi-lane highways, drivers must stay out of the left lane. Exceptions would include passing another vehicle or preparing to turn left.

The bill spells out protections for truckers. Large trucks would get a pass if they can’t safely move right because of a steep grade or traffic passing on the right.

Fines would start at $100. Rack up repeat offenses, and it could jump to $500.

There’s a catch: Police could only ticket left-lane violations if the driver was already stopped for another offense.

The bill is in the House Judiciary Committee.

Colorado

In Colorado, a Senate bill goes after illegal passing.

SB35 would double the penalty for passing on a solid yellow or double-yellow line in a no-passing zone. Drivers would get eight points on their license instead of four.

The Legislative Council Staff reports that nearly 400 people were convicted of illegal left passes over a recent three-year stretch.

The bill also calls for clearer no-passing signs in crash-prone areas to reduce confusion.

SB35 is scheduled for consideration by the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee on Feb. 25.

Rhode Island

Left-lane use is also the focus of a Rhode Island bill.

State law already says keep right, and slower traffic must move over. Fines run $85.

The new bill, S2615, would make it a clear violation to cruise in the left lane on multi-lane highways. The passing lane would be for passing – nothing else.

The bill is now in the Senate Judiciary Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.