Buying right – or even whether to buy at all – is one of several factors to consider when making the leap to being an owner-operator. It is a key focus of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course, which is planned for May 5-7 in Blue Springs, Mo.

OOIDA’s Truck to Success is specifically designed for company drivers interested in transitioning to owner-operators.

The course is taught by trucking experts, many with extensive experience behind the steering wheel of a tractor-trailer, who work for the largest trucking association dedicated to helping drivers in all areas be successful.

Buying right is a key factor in any business, but especially for a small business truck driver considering whether or not to become an owner-operator.

For advice on deciding whether to buy new or what financing options are available, OOIDA is bringing in Ethan Nadolson, who has more than 30 years of experience in truck sales.

Nadolson is chief commercial officer for TruckTractorTrailer.com, an online marketplace for commercial vehicles. Nadolson is a former board member and committee chairman of the Used Truck Association. He also created the industry’s first digital inventory management system for dealers, finance companies, original equipment manufacturers and fleets.

Owner-operators need to recognize the truck is a tool of their business, Nadolson said. Don’t focus only on what the truck looks like when you shop for one. Keep in mind the specs you need and the payments you can manage, he said. Also keep in mind the possibility that the market or a driver’s circumstances may suddenly change, so what options can a driver consider?

Here are some of few the main topics Nadolson plans to cover in OOIDA’s Truck to Success course:

Whether to buy new or used.

Big reasons truck specifications matter.

Financing, warranties and third-part inspections.

Finding used trucks.

Buying trucks online.

In addition to expert advice on buying equipment, here are other topics covered in OOIDA’s Truck to Success course:

Developing a business plan.

Tax strategies and complications.

Insurance.

Choosing to be an owner-operator under your own authority or lease to a carrier.

Entrant safety audit and compliance review.

Drug and alcohol consortium and requirements.

Permits and licensing.

Business structures.

Broker and factoring.

Current issues affecting the industry and how to have input.

Tuition for the course on becoming an owner-operator is $495 per person, which includes course materials and handouts and also breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each attendee may bring one guest for an additional $34.50 per day or $103.50 for the course to cover food.

Sign up by April 15 to get a free year of membership in OOIDA. The final day to register is May 1.

You can sign up for the course by clicking here.

Course tuition does not include lodging. Attendees, however, do qualify for OOIDA’s corporate rate. To book a room at the Blue Springs Courtyard by Marriott, call 816-228-8100 and mention you are with OOIDA to receive the discounted corporate rate.

Learn to buy right and about other aspects of becoming an owner-operator by taking this course. You can learn more about Truck to Success course on becoming an owner-operator on the OOIDA Online Education website.

Listen here to learn about OOIDA’s Truck to Success course



