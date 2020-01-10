Layoffs coming to Mack’s Lehigh Valley plant in February

Mack trucks is moving forward with layoffs at its Lehigh Valley Operations plant in Lower Macungie Township, Pa. The company announced in December that it would be making cutbacks in 2020. The first of those will begin with the layoff of 305 employees at the close of business on Feb. 28.

The plant employs a total of 2,400 people. Mack spokesman Christopher Heffner said the industry is “continuing to manage through a period of excess inventory and reduced demand” which necessitated the layoffs.”

“We regret having to take this action, but we operate in a cyclical market, and after two years of extremely high volumes, we have to adapt to reduced market demand,” Heffner said in an email to Land Line. “Our current forecast for 2020 is a nearly 30% drop in the market, and this reduction is a step in our continued adaptation to market conditions.”

Heffner also said that Mack will be able to offer voluntary layoffs to about 75 of those affected. The company also will offer outplacement support meetings for all who are being laid off.

In addition to the layoffs, the company also said it is planning two down weeks at the plant sometime near the end of the first quarter, with another two sometime in the second quarter.

Staff writer Tyson Fisher contributed to this report.