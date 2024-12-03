Lawsuit accuses TravelCenters of America of damaging truck with bad oil change

A truck driver is suing TravelCenters of America for allegedly botching an oil change that caused significant damage to his truck.

Emon Jafari, an owner-operator truck driver from Cuyahoga County, Ohio, filed a lawsuit against TravelCenters of America in a Cuyahoga County common pleas court. The driver is accusing the truck stop chain of breach of contract and negligence for using the wrong oil during an oil change.

In May, Jafari took his 2011 Peterbilt truck to the TravelCenters of America location in Dallas for an oil change. According to the lawsuit, the truck stop allegedly used the wrong oil.

Jafari did not discover the issue right away. After the oil change, he said he noticed a “growl or grinding noise” coming from the Peterbilt’s engine.

He said he later discovered that the incorrect oil used by TravelCenters of America damaged the fuel pump, idler gear and “other vital parts” of the engine, most of which had to be replaced.

According to a cleveland.com report, Jafari’s regular mechanic noticed the oil change receipt indicated a different type of oil than what Jafari had requested. The truck driver took his truck to a different TravelCenters of America location, where a technician found metal in the oil.

Jafari’s “only source of livelihood is truck driving,” according to the lawsuit. The alleged negligent oil change caused him to cease all truck driving operations. He is asking for damages in the form of repair costs, rental costs for another truck, lost wages and mental anguish.

Now that the truck is considered evidence, Jafari has had to let it sit without getting repaired. With the exception of a brief stint renting a truck, he has been out of work since the incident took place about six months ago.

Jafari’s lawsuit comes after several months of trying to resolve the issue outside of court. The owner-operator filed a complaint with TravelCenters of America’s corporate office. He claims the truck stop will not accept liability or fix the truck.

TravelCenters of America is denying the allegations in court documents submitted shortly after the lawsuit was filed. The company could not be reached for comment. LL

