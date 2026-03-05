Lawmakers scramble as driverless truck debate reignites

Autonomous trucks are rolling forward fast. Lawmakers are trying not to get left in the dust.

More than half the states have laws on the books. But as tech keeps changing, some of those laws are starting to look old and out of touch.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says self-driving tech might have promise – but it also raises serious questions about trucking jobs and highway safety.

Land Line reported last month that autonomous vehicle safety standards have yet to be established at the federal level, while state standards are hit-and-miss.

Meanwhile, several states are rolling out new bills to tighten – or expand – the rules on autonomous trucks.

Alabama

The Alabama Senate just hit the brakes on certain driverless trucks.

Lawmakers first entered the autonomous truck debate in 2018 and 2019. The first law permitted the operation of truck platoons.

The next year, the state opened public roads to autonomous trucks. There was no requirement for a human driver inside.

In 2024, Alabama expanded the law again to allow autonomous vehicles for personal use.

Now, Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Cottondale, is drawing a line. His bill, SB222, would require a human driver on board for any truck hauling an overweight or oversized load that needs a special permit.

“We’re going to prohibit any trucks that do not have a driver. That will be prohibited on the highways in Alabama,” Allen said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation asked for the change. The agency said massive loads should be handled by professional drivers – not just software.

Senate lawmakers voted unanimously to approve the ban. SB222 now moves to the House.

Minnesota

Minnesota lawmakers are also zeroing in on autonomous trucks.

Identical bills would ban driverless trucks unless a properly licensed operator is physically sitting in the driver’s seat. HF3810/SF4014 does not specify a truck weight threshold to define commercial vehicles.

The driver would have to actively monitor steering, braking, lane changes and sudden events.

Break the rule? It’s a misdemeanor. Repeat violations would bring fines starting at $2,000. Subsequent offenses would result in double fines.

The bills are in committee.

Missouri

Missouri is heading in the opposite direction.

A House committee advanced HB2069. The bill would allow fully driverless trucks and cars on roads.

As long as vehicles meet safety, insurance and certification standards, they would get the green light.

The state would control registration. Cities and local governments would be blocked from banning or regulating the vehicles.

Supporters say it’s time for clear rules. They argue that fewer human drivers could mean fewer crashes.

Labor groups strongly disagree.

Missouri AFL-CIO President Jacob Hummel warned lawmakers that the bill could put transportation and delivery jobs on the chopping block.

He said calling the automated system the “driver” wipes out the need for licensed human operators. The result would be weaker worker protections.

The bill now awaits a vote on the House floor. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available