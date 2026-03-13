Lawmakers say enough: English rules for truckers enforced

State lawmakers are stepping in to keep unsafe truck drivers off the road.

All across the country, states are finally enforcing a simple rule: if you aren’t proficient in English, you don’t drive a truck.

The push follows Arkansas and Oklahoma, which already toughened the rules to make sure truckers know their signs – and their English.

A new Wyoming law puts more cops on the job to enforce the rule.

South Dakota

Lawmakers in South Dakota also passed a bill tightening rules for CDLs.

SB164 requires truck drivers to live in the state and pass written and road tests. CDL applicants are also required to demonstrate English proficiency in accordance with federal law.

The South Dakota Department of Motor Vehicles will run the tests, and they will be given in English only.

If a CDL holder gets a ticket or is involved in a crash, officers must check their English skills.

Drivers who fail could be taken out of service and cited.

First offenses could bring 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Repeat violations could mean one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Supporters said the truck driver rule comes down to safety.

“We’ve seen real-world consequences when critical communication breaks down,” said Sen. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City.

She also pointed to federal data showing drivers cited for English violations are involved in nearly twice as many DOT-reportable crashes as the national average.

The bill now heads to the governor.

Indiana

Lawmakers in Indiana are taking similar steps.

A bill on the governor’s desk would require CDL tests to be given only in English.

The governor’s office said recent fatal crashes involving illegal immigrants driving commercial trucks pushed the issue to the front.

“Over the past month, Indiana has experienced multiple fatal crashes caused by illegal immigrants with CDLs driving massive commercial trucks,” the office said in a statement.

HB1200 would restrict CDL exams to English only. Truck drivers would also be required to read road signs, answer officials’ questions and fill out logbooks in English.

Trying to use a fake CDL would become a felony.

Offenders could face up to 30 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Companies involved could be hit with $50,000 penalties.

Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said the rule is simple.

“You will be able to speak the language. You will be able to read the signs, and you will have to take the test that way,” Pressel said.

Gov. Mike Braun is expected to sign the bill.

“As the crossroads of America, Indiana must do all we can to ensure our roads are safe,” Braun said.

Utah

Lawmakers in Utah are also targeting driver training.

HB118 would make sure future truck drivers are proficient in English before they ever hit the road.

CDL applicants and truck schools would have to sign forms confirming that the driver is proficient in English.

Drivers must be able to talk with the public, read road signs, answer officials and fill out reports.

Schools would also have to report pass rates and track where students were trained.

Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Riverton, said the bill helps protect students from paying thousands for training they can’t finish. Some schools, she said, ignore the problem.

“They will charge someone thousands of dollars for them to go to school to be a driver, and then when they go for the test, they fail because they cannot speak English proficiently,” said.

Rick Clasby from the Utah Trucking Association said the group supports the bill.

“We see this as a minimal check to make sure that we get the most qualified and appropriate drivers,” Clasby said.

The truck driver bill now moves to the governor.

Alabama

A bill in Alabama would also tighten the rules.

SB242 would lock federal English-proficiency standards into state law.

Drivers who break the rule could face $1,000 fines. Carriers could be hit with $2,000 penalties, and trucks could be impounded.

Repeat violations would result in higher fines and mandatory impoundment.

Supporters said the bill targets a small group of “bad actors.”

Sen. Lance Bell, R-Pell City, said the state doesn’t need second-string truck drivers. He added that there are plenty of qualified professionals capable of hauling loads.

State lawmakers sent the bill to the governor. LL

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