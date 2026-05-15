Lawmakers go after scammers targeting truck drivers

Scammers posing as federal government officials have been targeting truck drivers. Now, two lawmakers are targeting the scammers.

In recent years, truck drivers may have received a letter that appeared to be from the U.S. Department of Transportation, requesting payment for various compliance filings or registration services. However, the federal service being solicited is oftentimes free. Also, that letter didn’t come from the government.

Although closer scrutiny may reveal the communication is not from the government, many smaller operations do not have the time or administrative resources that larger carriers have to go through every notice they receive with a fine-tooth comb. Given that the vast majority of motor carriers are small businesses, many truck drivers and owner-operators are particularly vulnerable to misleading solicitations

Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., and Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, want to put an end to the scams. On Thursday, May 14, the lawmakers introduced a bill that would require private entities to be clear about who they are, and more importantly, who they are not.

“There is no end to the rage and confusion that comes with receiving scam letters that falsely purport to be from the federal government,” Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez said. “When DOT licenses are the subject of these scams, it torches public goodwill towards federal agencies. This is a critical issue that disproportionately affects small businesses and it’s time to see some action taken.”

A metric shit ton of small business owners in SW Washington (myself included) have wasted precious time and bile figuring out if a scary letter is from a legit government agency or a weasel dick scammer with letterhead. The mailers are written to try and intimidate us into… pic.twitter.com/m2TKLt9B81 — Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@RepMGP) January 16, 2026

HR8799, or the Stop Scamming Truckers Act, would require any company that sends correspondence dealing with DOT numbers to include the following disclosure:

“This communication is from a private company. We are not the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Department of Transportation, or any other Federal Government Agency, and we are not affiliated with the United States Government.”

Additionally, the correspondence must meet the following standards:

Disclosure must be at least 12-point font if written or the predominant font size used in body text of electronic communication

Disclosure must appear on the first page (or without the need to scroll in digital communications)

Company cannot use a name, seal, logo, insignia or trade dress that would reasonably imply affiliation with the DOT

Company cannot state or imply payment to it is required to obtain or maintain a DOT number

Anyone who receives a communication violating the act can sue for at least $500 and up to $5,000

Trucking industry stakeholders welcomed the Stop Scamming Truckers Act. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said the legislation would help protect owner-operators and small carriers that are often targeted by misleading registration solicitations.

“We’ve seen too many truck drivers misled into paying fraudsters hundreds of dollars for registration services they can complete themselves. OOIDA supports the Stop Scamming Truckers Act because it will put an end to these despicable schemes,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Truckers are the backbone of the American economy, working hard every day to comply with countless federal regulations while operating at the safest levels. They shouldn’t have to waste time and money dodging scammers. Our members expect their representatives in Washington to promote policies that address their needs and support their businesses. Reps. Gluesenkamp Perez and Taylor have demonstrated they are here to do exactly that.”

OOIDA members can contact the Association’s compliance department to confirm the validity of any correspondence. LL