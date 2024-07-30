Lawmaker shines light on predatory tow bills at House hearing

July 30, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., is no stranger to how costly a tow bill can be when a tractor-trailer needs to be removed from the side of the road.

Collins, who owns a trucking company, addressed the issue of predatory towing during a House Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, July 24.

“The towing industry has been ripping off the trucking industry for decades,” Collins said. “I know for one, I just saw a truck that had an accident by itself – ran off the interstate – and the towing bill was $78,000.”

The expensive price tag isn’t all that unusual. In these situations, law enforcement wants the tractor-trailer removed as quickly as possible. That means the trucker typically doesn’t get to select the tow company or to negotiate prices. The motor carrier is often at the mercy of whichever towing company is next on the local law enforcement’s rotation.

“I had a member who received a tow bill a couple of weeks ago in Pennsylvania,” said OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, who was testifying at the hearing on behalf of small-business truckers. “They were charged a $9,000 heat-and-humidity fee with a 10% administration fee on top of that. It was well over a $60,000 tow bill.”

DOT meeting

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation held a meeting aimed at improving transparency for towing fees charged to motor carriers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that policies to protect truckers from predatory towing bills are essential.

“This department has been clear in our support of protections against predatory towing junk fees. Truckers often have to travel far from home to deliver the goods that everyone depends on,” Buttigieg said. “In the event that their truck gets towed, they may not have any relationship or familiarity with the towing company that moves their vehicle. Until they get that vehicle back, their job and really their livelihood is put on hold. Tow truck drivers also play an essential role in keeping our roads safe by removing disabled vehicles. But in some cases, some players in the towing space recognize and exploit the vulnerability of these situations. Of course, there are necessary and fair costs associated with the towing of a commercial vehicle. But some companies have seen an opportunity to charge exorbitant fees.”

How to comment

In addition to the meeting, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is accepting comments about predatory towing through Thursday, Aug. 1.

Truck drivers and other stakeholders are encouraged to comment. To do so, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0124. LL

Related News

truck parking

Federal

Truck parking coalition urges House leadership to vote on parking bill

Stakeholders are encouraging House leaders to put the truck parking bill on the calendar after it’s sat in limbo for more than a year.

By Tyson Fisher | July 30

Commercial learner’s permit

Federal

FMCSA grants exemption to thousands of commercial learner’s permit holders

FMCSA has granted an exemption that is expected to apply to thousands of commercial learner’s permit holders annually.

By Mark Schremmer | July 29

safety fitness

Federal

FMCSA to host final listening session on proposed rulemaking for safety fitness determination

The final listening session regarding safety fitness determinations for motor carriers is coming up. Here’s how you can offer feedback.

By Land Line Staff | July 29

beneficial ownership information

Federal

Business groups urge Congress to delay beneficial ownership information reporting

Have you heard of beneficial ownership information? Few business owners have and stakeholders are telling Congress to pause the new rule.

By Tyson Fisher | July 26

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.