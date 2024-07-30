Lawmaker shines light on predatory tow bills at House hearing

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., is no stranger to how costly a tow bill can be when a tractor-trailer needs to be removed from the side of the road.

Collins, who owns a trucking company, addressed the issue of predatory towing during a House Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, July 24.

“The towing industry has been ripping off the trucking industry for decades,” Collins said. “I know for one, I just saw a truck that had an accident by itself – ran off the interstate – and the towing bill was $78,000.”

The expensive price tag isn’t all that unusual. In these situations, law enforcement wants the tractor-trailer removed as quickly as possible. That means the trucker typically doesn’t get to select the tow company or to negotiate prices. The motor carrier is often at the mercy of whichever towing company is next on the local law enforcement’s rotation.

“I had a member who received a tow bill a couple of weeks ago in Pennsylvania,” said OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh, who was testifying at the hearing on behalf of small-business truckers. “They were charged a $9,000 heat-and-humidity fee with a 10% administration fee on top of that. It was well over a $60,000 tow bill.”

DOT meeting

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation held a meeting aimed at improving transparency for towing fees charged to motor carriers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that policies to protect truckers from predatory towing bills are essential.

“This department has been clear in our support of protections against predatory towing junk fees. Truckers often have to travel far from home to deliver the goods that everyone depends on,” Buttigieg said. “In the event that their truck gets towed, they may not have any relationship or familiarity with the towing company that moves their vehicle. Until they get that vehicle back, their job and really their livelihood is put on hold. Tow truck drivers also play an essential role in keeping our roads safe by removing disabled vehicles. But in some cases, some players in the towing space recognize and exploit the vulnerability of these situations. Of course, there are necessary and fair costs associated with the towing of a commercial vehicle. But some companies have seen an opportunity to charge exorbitant fees.”

How to comment

In addition to the meeting, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is accepting comments about predatory towing through Thursday, Aug. 1.

Truck drivers and other stakeholders are encouraged to comment. To do so, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0124. LL