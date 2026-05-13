Last chance: Motor carriers need to act now

For those who like to wait until the last minute, here we are.

Only hours remain until the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s legacy registration system goes dark. Have you taken the necessary steps to ensure your company is verified before that happens at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 14?

As you’ve surely heard by now, FMCSA is launching its new registration system called Motus, which promises to be a user-friendly one-stop shop that will also combat fraud.

But before this transition takes place, FMCSA needs motor carriers and registered entities to act.

Specifically, entities with a USDOT Number or USDOT Number and Operating Authority need to take the following actions by May 14.

Ensure your FMCSA Portal account is active. Log in to your portal account at https://portal.fmcsa.dot.gov. If you don’t have an account, create one now and use your USDOT PIN to access your information. Obtain your PIN at fmcsa.dot.gov. Reach out if your account is disabled. Please note that FMCSA Portal accounts are disabled after 90 days and archived after 12 months of inactivity. Reach out to the FMCSA Contact Center to unlock your account. Verify your company information. In the Portal, ensure that your company information, operation classification, contact information and individuals authorized to access your record are all correct. Make necessary updates. If applicable, submit an online Biennial Update (MCS-150) in the portal’s “Registration” tab to ensure that the most up-to-date information is on file for your business.

Only the FMCSA Portal Company Official using the same FMCSA Portal Login.gov email will be permitted to claim an account in Motus for the first time. Once your account is successfully linked to Motus, you will no longer need to access the FMCSA Portal to make registration changes.

Those who don’t act in time will have to go through the cumbersome process of calling the FMCSA and likely wait on hold while officials try to manually verify their identity.

“As you can imagine, I think that line is going to be quite long, and I don’t want anyone to wait in that line,” said Ken Riddle, FMCSA’s director for the Office of Registration. “The more people who can do this ahead of time, the smoother the transition will go.”

FMCSA has been trying to get ahead of the problem by sending about 2.2 million letters to inform carriers and other registered entities about the May 14 deadline. In addition, FMCSA officials reached out to members of the media to spread the word.

Julie Otto, of FMCSA’s Office of Registration, joined Trucking with OOIDA this week to discuss the rollout.

“Go into the portal today and make sure that your address, your contact information and even your company officials – everyone you allow access into your portal account – is up to date and accurate,” Otto said. “And make sure that you are using that Login.gov portal email address when you log in to Motus for the first time.”

Motus is expected to go live early next week.

More information about the launch of Motus is available on FMCSA’s Resources Hub. The hub includes a list of Frequently Asked Questions and a fact sheet. LL