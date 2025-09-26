Large vehicles banned in Ogden Canyon

Ogden Canyon along state Route 39 in Utah has had several safety measures put in place since late 2024.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, aging barriers have been replaced, centerline rumble strips have been installed and additional signage has been added in recent months. Additionally, open houses have been held to gather public feedback on safety.

The latest safety measure went into effect on Monday, Sept. 22. Vehicles longer than 50 feet are now restricted from traveling through Ogden Canyon, where five fatalities have occurred since 2015, UDOT said.

In July 2024, a bulldozer disconnected from a tow truck and landed on another vehicle, causing two fatalities, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“This is the right thing to do,” UDOT Region One Senior Communications Manager Mitch Shaw said. “It’s up to us to create the best engineering solutions possible to help keep people safe. But this won’t prevent every crash. We need the public to help out, too.”

Additionally, the speed limit in Ogden Canyon is being reduced to 35 mph in a section known as “The Narrows,” and radar speed feedback signs will be installed.

“We really need people to pay attention, slow down and put down the distractions, especially when driving in the canyon,” Shaw said.

Securing loads, maintaining a safe traveling distance between vehicles and using caution around sharp curves are measures drivers should take, UDOT said.

KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City reported enforcement of the vehicle restrictions in Ogden Canyon will be handled by the Utah Highway Patrol and Weber County deputies. LL

