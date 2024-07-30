Laredo moves ahead with proposal to reduce congestion on World Trade Bridge

The city of Laredo, Texas, is considering a proposal for commercial vehicles to reduce congestion crossing the World Trade Bridge.

According to officials, U-turns are a frequent sight on the bridge due to carriers’ inability to pay the required fees to cross the border from Mexico into the United States. Those fees are paid through accounts connected to stickers on a truck’s windshield. If that balance falls too low and the driver is unable to pay, the truck is forced to turn around, resulting in delays.

“So we have to be a little innovative,” Laredo Mayor Victor Trevino said. “We have to think a little like the largest port in the United States.”

On July 22, the Laredo City Council unanimously voted to proceed with a proposal that would require carriers to carry a minimum balance of $100 in their account in order to pass through the border checkpoint.

According to data from the city, each year, roughly 2.4 million commercial vehicles cross Laredo’s two international bridges that are open to commercial traffic.

Trevino said the minimum-balance requirement would help to ease congestion caused by those delays – which typically cost drivers 10 to 15 minutes – as well as to reduce lost revenue for carriers.

“And if you add that up to about 40 trucks a day, not only can you imagine the time lost during bottlenecking, but the amount of money that is being sent back,” Trevino said. “It’s millions of dollars being sent back. For a $20 charge? It doesn’t make any sense.”

With the motion passed to explore the possibility of a minimum account balance for commercial vehicles, the city council has asked Bridge Director Yvette Limon for her feedback on the best way to move forward. Limon will present her suggestions at the next City Council meeting. LL

