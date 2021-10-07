Laramie’s the first of two Wyoming stops for the OOIDA tour trailer

There are a couple of stops in Wyoming coming up for the OOIDA tour trailer.

This weekend, Marty Ellis will be pulling the Spirit of the American Trucker to Laramie.

Ellis and The Spirit are scheduled to be at the Laramie Petro on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10. The Laramie Petro is at Exit 310 from I-80, the Curtis Street exit.

The Laramie Petro has parking for 236 tractor-trailers. The Iron Skillet dining room is open for business.

Laramie is home to the only university in the state, the University of Wyoming. An interesting thing to do if you had time is to visit the Wyoming Geological Museum on the U.W. campus. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and admission is free. There is a 75-foot brontosaurus skeleton and also “Big Al,” the most complete Allosaurus fossil ever found. It might be worth the cost of a ride-share to check it out.

The city’s name commemorates a French-Canadian trapper, Jacques LaRamie, who disappeared in the mountains there and was never heard from again. The Transcontinental Railroad was laid through Laramie, and the downtown area hugs the railroad tracks.

Just west of Laramie and south of I-80, there is Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland as I-80 climbs into the mountains. The national forest includes 2.9 million acres in Wyoming and Colorado.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis is looking forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price there. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Laramie, The Spirit is scheduled to head for Fort Bridger, Wyo. After the Wyoming stops, Ellis and The Spirit are scheduled to stop at the TA Travel Center dedicated to Ellis’ predecessor as skipper of the OOIDA tour trailer, Jon Osburn. The Spirit is scheduled to be at the J D “Doc” Osburn TA in Boise, Idaho, on Oct 15-16.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL