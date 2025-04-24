LAPD recovers nearly $4 million in stolen freight

Police in California have arrested two “prominent members” of a South American crime ring in connection to nearly $4 million in cargo theft.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division announced the arrests of Oscar David Borrero-Manchola, 41, and Yonaiker Rafael Martinez-Ramos, 25, following an investigation that included multiple search warrants at storage units in the San Fernando Valley.

According to police, during the course of serving the search warrants, detectives recovered over $1.2 million in stolen tequila, speakers, coffee, clothing, shoes and other household items.

In addition to the stolen freight at the storage units, officers with the department’s Cargo Theft Unit also recovered a stolen shipment of bitcoin mining computers valued at $2.7 million. The stolen computers were discovered at the Los Angeles International airport as the shipment was about to be loaded onto a plane headed to Hong Kong.

“This case highlights the ongoing collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to combat cargo theft and protect the integrity of commercial transport operations,” LAPD said in a statement.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests could follow.

California has traditionally been a hotbed for cargo theft activity. According to data from Overhaul – an Austin, Texas-based supply chain risk management company – the state accounted for 32% of all reported incidents in 2024.

In January, New Jersey-based logistics security firm CargoNet said cargo theft soared to “unprecedented levels” in 2024 – estimating the trucking industry lost roughly $455 million in stolen freight.

CargoNet added that as those numbers have continued to steadily increase over the past few years, organized crime rings have been one of the main contributors to the record rise in cargo theft.

“The primary drivers of cargo theft continue to be organized crime groups specializing in strategic forms of cargo theft that typically involve some form of document fraud, identity theft and intent to steal the property they are being entrusted to transport,” the company said. LL