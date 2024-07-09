Lanes on Interstate 90 in Washington state to shift temporarily

Improvements to the Interstate 90-state Route 18 interchange will soon create a temporary lane shift as well as a new permanent diverging diamond configuration.

The Washington Department of Transportation said growth in the Snoqualmie Valley has made this interchange one of the busiest in the state. This project is intended to improve traffic flow, particularly during peak times and busy travel weekends.

Reconfiguration of this I-90 interchange will be completed in stages, WSDOT said.

Through Thursday, July 11, girders are being installed for a new bridge on state Route 18 that will span the width of the Raging River Valley. That work is being completed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No lane closures are anticipated during this portion of the project.

At 9 p.m. July 17, the far west lane of state Route 18 will be closed. Westbound lanes will shift to the left, eliminating the center left-turn lane between eastbound and westbound state Route 18.

A five-light traffic signal will be utilized as part of the changed layout, with a flashing yellow light indicating when turning vehicles must yield. This configuration will continue through completion of the I-90 diverging diamond interchange, WSDOT said.

The new Raging River bridge will carry the two westbound lanes of state Route 18 when completed, while the existing bridge will carry the two eastbound lanes.

A new four-lane bridge over Lake Creek has been completed already, and another four-lane bridge over Deep Creek also is being constructed. In addition to improving traffic flow, these bridges and the widening of state Route 18 will correct six barriers to fish passage.

State transportation officials expect drivers to begin using the new interchange in late November, weather permitting. Opening of the expanded roadway is anticipated by the end of 2024. LL

