Landstar truck winner Mike Lamb had a feeling

Owner-operator Mike Lamb couldn’t really explain it, but as he traveled with his son to Las Vegas for the 2021 Landstar Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway – he had a feeling.

Lamb, based in Joshua, Texas, was one of five finalists, all of which were owner-operators leased to Landstar.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, but for one reason or another it just felt good,” Lamb said. “A 20% chance? I’ve been out to Vegas several times, and I never had that good of odds. Basically, I just had my fingers crossed.”

While he obviously wanted to win – all five finalists did no doubt – Lamb explained he had some mixed thoughts as the announcement drew closer.

“I was sitting there and thinking – what am I going to do if I win?” he said. “Am I going to keep it? Should I sell the truck? I’ve been thinking of expanding my business, so this would provide me the opportunity to do so.”

Lamb added having a truck with an automatic transmission would also be beneficial as he typically battles heavy traffic on his route from Dallas to Laredo, Texas, on Interstate 35.

Nevertheless, the time had come to pick a winner and Lamb would be second to select from five boxes labeled, “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” and “E.” Still unsure what box to pick, Lamb turned where many of us do when we need help – his family.

“I ended up choosing “B,” for “Jelly Bean” and “Jelly Bean Jr.,” which are nicknames I gave to my daughter and granddaughter,” Lamb said. “The driver who picked before me chose “A,” and afterward told me “B” was his second choice. I thought to myself, I hope by the end of this you’ll be wishing it was your first choice.”

The nicknames paid off and then some, as “B” was in fact the winning box and Lamb was presented with a brand new 2022 Kenworth T680 courtesy of Landstar and Comdata.

“I’m like a lot of owner-operators out there who want to expand their business, provided you can find a driver who will take care of the equipment,” Lamb said. “It’s a crazy time to be trying to ramp up a business with the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s still plenty of freight right now.”

Lamb started his trucking career in 2005 and works along with his son, who started driving in 2012. It’s taken some time and effort, but Lamb said the duo feels comfortable with the progress they’ve made for their business.

“It took us about nine years to get where we’re at,” Lamb said. “We had two trucks, and now we have three. We started out with two loads a week, and now we’re up to five. Making that dollar per mile is great, but that’s not all I look at. We like to get into something that’s going to be there when things slow down.”

Best of luck to Lamb in whatever direction he chooses to take his business.

And if he decides to keep the Kenworth it has to be named “Jelly Bean II,” right? LL