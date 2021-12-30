Land Line Now’s top podcasts for 2021

Here are the top five Land Line Now podcasts from 2021, the ones that got the most response and touched on hot topics. Take a few minutes to revisit them.

1. April 27, 2021 – Congressman: Higher minimum insurance bad for rail, good for trucks

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter complaining about difficulties that local commuter railroads have finding and paying for liability insurance. However, at the same time, he introduced a bill that would do exactly the same thing to the liability insurance requirements for trucking operations. And owner-operators may pay the price. We took a deep dive into the situation to find out how it could affect your bottom line.

2. Feb. 17, 2021 – OOIDA to Congress: Truckers need help NOW

Lewie Pugh of OOIDA is rapidly developing a “tell-it-like-it-is” reputation. He added to that when he told Congress all the ways they let truckers down during the pandemic, and what the federal government both should have done, and can still do. Terry Scruton brought us some highlights in this Land Line Now podcast.

3. May 11, 2021 – An 11-day wait to unload

Waiting at the dock to unload your truck can be one of the most frustrating parts of the job – but there are limits to anyone’s patience. An OOIDA senior member discussed being forced to wait 11 days at a distribution center.

4. Sept. 27, 2021 – FMCSA nominee answers tough questions about trucking

Meera Joshi was in the hot seat at her confirmation hearing for the top job at FMCSA. And while she shared the stage with three nominees for other positions, Joshi got the most questions. News Anchor Scott Thompson reported on her answers.

5. Feb. 12, 2021 – FMCSA letter? Probably not, and it could cost you money

Most junk mail or spam is an irritant, but it isn’t really harmful. However, some truckers have received messages that caused them to spend hundreds of dollars unnecessarily. So how do you tell what is and is not something you should respond to? In this Land Line Now podcast, we offered a scam alert, and some advice. LL

Does your choice for the top story of 2021 match this opinion?