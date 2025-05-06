Lake Marion project includes the replacement of four bridges

May 6, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

The Lake Marion bridge replacement project was awarded a $175 million federal grant to replace aging structures on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, four bridges with narrow shoulders and roadway approaches in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties do not meet current design standards.

“The new configuration calls for a single structure carrying three lanes in each direction of I-95 … with future capacity to expand to four lanes,” state transportation officials said.

The South Carolina DOT also highlighted the importance of this route as a major freight corridor.

On the Lake Marion project website, officials said portions of the I-95 bridges are currently in fair condition – but that is likely to change in the near future, based upon National Bridge Inventory analysis.

“By 2025, the bridges will be in poor condition and may require load restrictions,” SCDOT said. “The lack of proper bridge deck thickness results in a high rate of deterioration, especially in this corridor with a high percentage of heavy trucks.”

Additionally, I-95 serves as a hurricane evacuation route and a primary link to Lake Marion, with the other nearest crossings approximately 20 miles away.

These bridges must be replaced while the current structures can still operate safely and functionally to maintain current demand, SCDOT said.

Construction on the Lake Marion bridge project is set for summer 2025, according to state transportation officials.

Funding plans

Several states have publicly expressed concerns over the lack of availability of federal funding for projects – including the Brent Spence Bridge and Rhode Island’s Washington Bridge – while Kentucky, South Dakota, Pennsylvania and Alabama are among states that have utilized local grants to fund bridge improvement projects.

In April 2025, a U.S. DOT news release said a backlog of “roughly 3,200 unobligated grants” was inherited from the previous administration. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of news from South Carolina.

Related News

personal conveyance

South Carolina

Podcast: OOIDA – leave personal conveyance rules alone

Law enforcement wants restrictions on personal conveyance, but OOIDA says no thanks. Plus, other regulatory guidance under review.

By Mark Reddig | October 03

DOT

News

OOIDA offers DOT recommendations on how to reduce regulations, improve safety

The U.S. DOT asked the public to identify regulations that could be modified or repealed. OOIDA submitted a list of recommendations.

By Mark Schremmer | May 06

liability insurance

News

Nevada minimum liability insurance bill prompts OOIDA Call to Action

A Nevada Assembly committee is scheduled to discuss a bill that is described as a threat to the state’s small-business trucking operations.

By Jami Jones | May 06

fuel

News

Fuel emergency issued in Nebraska

Fuel demand remains high while haulers are traveling farther and waiting longer at terminals, creating emergency situations.

By Land Line Staff | May 06