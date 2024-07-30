Lake Livingston Dam emergency enacted in Texas

Lake Livingston Dam needs critical repair, leading Texas officials to declare an emergency to address those issues.

The latest update from the Trinity River Authority of Texas said Lake Livingston is 129.81 feet above mean sea level and is expected to fluctuate between 128 and 131 feet above mean sea level through mid-August.

Necessary repairs to Lake Livingston Dam are below the spillway apron on the downstream side, according to that update.

“There is no damage or leakage on the lake side of the dam,” the Trinity River Authority said in a statement. “Current work is to put stronger fill material below the dam, where the original clay fill was washed out by high flows.”

Officials added that to complete these repairs to Lake Livingston Dam, lowering the lake level so the gates can be closed for hours at a time is required.

The emergency remains in effect through Wednesday, July 31 and provides relief from the limit on maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles providing direct assistance. The movement of supplies, personnel and equipment in support of the Lake Livingston Dam repair is among the emergency assistance covered by this order.

Size and weight, commercial driver’s license, financial responsibility, hazardous material transportation and any other requirement not specifically waived by this emergency remain in full effect.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order in effect cannot take advantage of this relief.

Previous Lake Livingston Dam concerns

The Trinity River Authority declared a “potential failure watch” for Lake Livingston Dam on June 28. Day-to-day operations continued, but the watch required continued monitoring and evaluation of the spillway’s integrity.

“Although there is no immediate danger of either failure or breach of the dam, the potential does, exist however remote it might be,” the Trinity River Authority said in late June.

In early July, Lake Livingston Dam was prepped and tested ahead of Hurricane Beryl making landfall. At that time, the Trinity River Authority said the dam should perform as designed, with 10 of 12 gates in full operation.

The Weather Channel reported nearly 15 inches of rain in parts of the Houston metro, while other locations in Harris County received as much as 10 inches of rain. Wind gusts as strong at 97 mph were also recorded.

Almost 3 million homes and businesses lost electricity due to the Category 1 hurricane, The Associated Press reported. LL

Read more Land Line news from Texas.