Labor Day cargo theft: tips to avoid being a target

Many Americans view Labor Day weekend as a time to relax, spend time with family, and squeeze the last little bit out of summer. However, for cargo thieves, the long weekend is no time for rest and relaxation. If cargo theft were a sport, Labor Day weekend would be its Super Bowl. Or, at the very least, the start of the playoffs.

For CargoNet – a Jersey City, N.J.-based data- and information-sharing company working with carriers and law enforcement to combat cargo theft – the spike in reported thefts around the holiday weekend is a noted phenomenon. In fact, the company has been publishing an annual report about the rise in thefts around Labor Day since 2018.

According to their 2022 report – which examined data from the Thursday before Labor Day to the Wednesday after Labor Day from 2017 to 2021 – an average of 127 incidents of theft were reported over the holiday week.

CargoNet says a number of noteworthy thefts have occurred over the Labor Day weekend:

$5,700,000 in cellphones from a warehouse in New Castle, Del.

$1 million in silver from a port in Montreal, Quebec.

$800,000 in cellphones from a truck stop in Jackson, Tenn.

$434,379 in apparel stolen from Pomona, Calif.

$417,206 in computer electronics stolen from Ontario, Calif.

$400,000 in vodka stolen from Jacksonville, Fla.

$300,000 in computer electronics stolen from Los Angeles

$291,093 in hardware store merchandise stolen from Conley, Ga.

The increased activity can be attributed to a number of things. Kurt Moegle is a manager with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Truck Insurance Claims Division. He says an extended weekend provides thieves with a golden opportunity.

“What happens over the long weekend is that a lot of businesses, warehouses and delivery locations are closed. That means that the cargo in transit is going to be sitting for a longer, more extended period of time, which increases the opportunity for the thieves to find the things that are there to break into,” Moegle said. “It just creates additional opportunity for the thieves over the long weekend with the cargo sitting, waiting for businesses to reopen.”

The data would support Moegle’s assertion. According to CargoNet, in 20% of thefts reported over the Labor Day weekend, the property was last known to be secure on the Friday before the holiday. Furthermore, 27% of theft complaints were reported on the Tuesday after Labor Day.

“We can infer that most victims parked on Friday to enjoy the holiday and returned to discover theft of their property on Tuesday,” CargoNet said in a statement.

Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at Verisk – the parent company to CargoNet – says that while opportunity is one part of the equation, an increase in freight traffic could also be a factor in the rise of thefts. He said things like back-to-school, the start of the NFL and NCAA footballs seasons, and the holiday push help to create the perfect storm.

“A lot of people don’t realize it, but this is the beginning of the Christmas rush. Labor Day is when people start getting things moving for Christmas,” Lewis told Land Line. “So you’ve got a lot more than normal freight moving, and Labor Day being a Monday holiday versus a Friday holiday I think comes into play too.”

The most recent data from CargoNet shows all the usual suspects when it comes to what is being stolen around Labor Day.

For a third consecutive year, electronics ranked as the number one commodity targeted by thieves over the holiday. Household goods and food/beverage rounded out the top three. While it’s safe to assume those categories would lead the way for another year – the three have been the top three, in various orders, since 2018 – Lewis says the cargo thieves target can be as simple as supply and demand.

“It’s hard to make a prediction. During the COVID years, we saw things change from electronics and all those things. Sometimes it was household cleaning supplies because people were stealing wipes and had sanitizer. So it depends on what people want,” Lewis said. “They know what’s moving. They know what’s in demand. They know what can sell quick. Because, I’m not going to steal something I’m going to sit on for a month. I’m going to steal something that I can move pretty quick.”

How can drivers protect themselves from cargo theft this Labor Day weekend?

Moegle says the obvious answer is to make sure to use quality locks on your truck and trailer. Furthermore, he says that drivers should avoid leaving an extra set of keys in the truck. He also recommends something that some drivers may overlook.

“What they need to do to best protect themselves is to be sure that they’re parking in secure, well-lighted parking areas that have surveillance and ideally actually security personnel on site,” Moegle said. “When I say secure, I mean locked, fenced lots that would be difficult for people to break into and hook up to a trailer, for example, and haul it away.”

While he acknowledged this may not be feasible in all instances, Moegle cautioned drivers from being lulled into a false sense of confidence based on familiar surroundings.

“I know that they’re looking for a place to park, and maybe they’ve been parking at the same place for years and years and years without issue. But too many of our thefts that we see, a lot of these places that the thefts occur are simply parking areas where they don’t have the security measures,” Moegle said. “They’re un-fenced. They’re unlocked, there’s no surveillance. It’s just unfortunately too easy for the thieves to get in there and steal the trailer or the whole rig.”

Finding secured parking may be optimistic, so knowing where to not park your truck – and where to be more observant – can help to curtail cargo theft.

When it comes to hot spots for theft, California, Texas and Florida lead the way. The three states combined for an average of around 46% of the total reported thefts over the Labor Day week.

According to data from CargoNet, thefts were most common at large retail parking lots, truck stops, and warehouses. The company noted that targeted locations vary by state. For instance, truck stops were a significant risk location in Texas and Florida but not in California. Lewis said keeping current with where those high theft areas are, as well as what cargo is being targeted, is crucial.



“Know where the hotspots are. Know your threat matrix. The theft areas do change and I don’t mean so much cities, but I mean truck stops and locations in that high crime, high dense population area,” Lewis said. “Also, what are they stealing right now? People don’t realize what they’re stealing. So you have to know what they’re stealing, when they’re stealing it, and where they’re stealing it. You’ve got to protect yourself from those traps you fall into.”



Additional tips from CargoNet to help avoid cargo theft:

Ensure both security managers and drivers have accurate license plate, VIN, and descriptive information for tractors, trailers, containers, and container chassis. Police agencies will need this information to open an investigation in the event of an incident. Drivers should keep this information on them so they can quickly reference it if their truck is stolen.

Remind drivers to arrive at point of pickup well-rested, showered, and fed and with a full tank of fuel.

Avoid having loaded trailers sit unattended when employees are not present.

Moegle added that drivers carrying high-dollar freight need to be cautious and pay close attention to their surroundings.

“Just be aware of everything. If you notice that somebody is following you, just be observant,” he said. “Sometimes that’s what they do is they follow the truck and they’ll just watch and they’ll sit there. Then when the trucker finally leaves the rig that’s when they can move in.” LL