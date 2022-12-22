Know a Highway Hero? Nominate them by the end of the year

The deadline to nominate someone to be Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.’s 38th Highway Hero is coming up soon.

Nominations can be made through Dec. 31. The winner will be announced in early 2023.

Established in 1983, the Highway Hero competition celebrates truck drivers across North America who act selflessly for the good of others while on the road.

Through online story submissions, Goodyear asks the trucking community to nominate a driver in their life who demonstrated an extraordinary act of courage on the road.

Eligible nominees must be a full-time truck driver who resides in the U.S. or Canada, and the individual’s truck at the time of the incident must have 12 wheels or more.

This year’s winner will receive a significant monetary reward, custom prizes and a trip to Orlando for the 2023 Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting and transportation technology exhibition.

In addition to the top winner, Goodyear plans to also recognize two finalists who will receive prize packages as well.

Nominations can be made via the form on Goodyear’s website by sharing the heroic story of a courageous and deserving truck driver. To be eligible, the act of courage must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

To enter the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program, use the nomination form here to tell the story of a courageous truck driver who is deserving of the honor.

Goodyear plans to choose an approved list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select the winner and two finalists.

In March 2022, Goodyear recognized Gerald “Andy” Wright – a truck driver from Jacksonville, Ill., who rescued and helped save the lives of motorists trapped in a burning vehicle – as its 37th annual Highway Hero Award winner. Other past winners include a truck driver who saved a child from drowning in a submerged car and a driver who pulled a man from a vehicle before it was destroyed by an oncoming train. LL