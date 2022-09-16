Know a Highway Hero? Goodyear wants to see their story

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. is searching for its 38th annual Highway Hero.

The tire company is accepting nominations through the end of the year for the honor. Established in 1983, the Highway Hero competition celebrates truck drivers across North America who act selflessly for the good of others while on the road.

Through online story submissions, Goodyear asks the trucking community to nominate a driver in their life who demonstrated an extraordinary act of courage on the road.

Eligible nominees must be a full-time truck driver who resides in the U.S. or Canada, and the individual’s truck at the time of the incident must have 12 wheels or more.

This year’s winner will receive a significant monetary reward, custom prizes and a trip to Orlando for the 2023 Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting and transportation technology exhibition.

In addition to the top winner, Goodyear plans to also recognize two finalists who will receive prize packages as well.

Nominations can be made via the form on GoodyearTruckTires.com by sharing the heroic story of a courageous and deserving truck driver To be eligible, the act of courage must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

Nominations can be made through Dec. 31. The winner will be announced in early 2023.

“As routes take truck drivers to every corner of North America, many go above and beyond their regular duties, even serving as first responders to incidents that occur on our roads and highways,” Gary Medalis, director of product development and marketing at Goodyear, said in a news release. “The Goodyear Highway Hero Award program is designed to express our gratitude for these hardworking truck drivers and to celebrate their incredible acts of bravery.”

To enter the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program, use the nomination form here to tell the story of a courageous truck driver who is deserving of the honor.

Goodyear plans to choose an approved list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select the winner and two finalists.

In March 2022, Goodyear recognized Gerald “Andy” Wright – a truck driver from Jacksonville, Ill., who rescued and helped save the lives of motorists trapped in a burning vehicle – as its 37th annual Highway Hero Award winner. Other past winners include a truck driver who saved a child from drowning in a submerged car and a driver who pulled a man from a vehicle before it was destroyed by an oncoming train. LL