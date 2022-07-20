KLLM Transport acquires Quest Global

Refrigerated truckload carrier KLLM Transport Services reports having acquired Quest Global Inc., Cartersville, Ga.

Jackson, Miss.-based KLLM announced the purchase in mid-July. The acquired company will continue business as KLLM Expedited Services, according to a news release.

“The acquisition of Quest Global Inc. will enhance KLLM’s premium service offerings now with expedited, temperature-controlled shipping nationwide,” KLLM CEO Jim Richards said in a news release. “Quest Global Inc. has been a well-run, safety-driven company for years. Their culture and values are a great fit with our family of companies, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the KLLM family.”

Quest Global’s expedited, team-driven, temperature-controlled operation will continue to run out of its Georgia location and be branded as KLLM Expedited Services. It adds to KLLM’s core services of over-the-road, regional, dedicated, intermodal and logistics.

Quest Global has 208 power units, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFR website, and 360 drivers.

KLLM Expedited Services joins other refrigerated transportation owned by KLLM Transport services.

In 2013, Duff Bros. Capital Corp., which is wholly owned by Thomas and James Duff, who also indirectly own KLLM Transport Services, acquired Dallas-based Frozen Food Express Industries Inc., a less-than-truckload refrigerated carrier, according to a 2013 news release. The over-the-road truckload division of Frozen Food Express was merged into KLLM in late 2013, according to the company’s website.

KLLM also owns Koolshot Expedited, a time-sensitive, same-day expedited carrier founded in 2018 and based in Lancaster, Texas. KLLM also has an intermodal division.

KLLM was founded in 1962. The name memorializes the names of its founders: Tom Kobuke, W.J. Lilies, B.C. Lee and Henry Moudy Sr., according to Zippia.com. The company originally was a truck brokerage primarily handling exempt commodities (unprocessed or unmanufactured goods, fruits and vegetables) across the southern United States.

It has terminals in Morrow, Ga. (Atlanta); Burns Harbor, Ind.; Ontario, Calif.; Jackson, Miss.; Laredo, Texas; Lancaster, Texas; and Memphis, Tenn.

