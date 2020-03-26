Kids stuck at home? Enter the Trucking in America poster contest

March 26, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the shutdown of schools around the country, that means a lot of kids are at home. And likely bored.

Land Line Magazine is holding a Trucking in America poster contest open to children. It is judged in five age groups – 4 and under; 5-6, 7-8, 9-12 and 13 and older. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in each category.

The poster contest entries must be submitted by the child’s trucking professional parent or family member. All entries must include:

  • Sponsor name.
  • Child’s name.
  • Child’s age.
  • Address.
  • Telephone number.

Of course we want original artwork, no copying or tracing. Feel free to use crayons, colored pencils, markers, basically whatever medium you work in. The entry also cannot be any larger than 11 inches by 17 inches. And, finally, one entry per child.

Poster contest entries must be postmarked by Sept. 15. We will announce the winners in our November 2020 issue of Land Line Magazine. Mail entries to:

Land Line Magazine
Trucking in American Poster Contest
1 NW OOIDA Dr.
Grain Valley, MO 64029

The entries will not be returned and Land Line reserves the right to publish all artwork.

Enter the Trucking in America poster contest
We have our first entry. Nice work Garrett Jackson.

