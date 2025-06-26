Key fuel corridor in Alaska damaged by flood

Fuel haulers are experiencing disruptions. This follows major flood damage to the Dalton Highway (state Route 11) in Alaska.

A major breach, erosion and compromised embankments were among the damages across an 88-mile stretch of the highway.

In addition to deliveries of fuel and industrial equipment, many freight carriers were stranded. Petroleum operations and public safety also remain a concern.

Nearly 50% of the state’s budget depends on oil and gas production, officials added.

“The Dalton Highway is an economic lifeline for Alaska,” Alaska DOT and Public Facilities said. “It keeps the North Slope energy sector supplied. The governor’s swift action ensures we have the tools and flexibility to respond quickly, protect this vital corridor and restore reliable access for industry.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a State Disaster Declaration in response to flooding that caused extensive damage along the Dalton Hwy corridor between MP 315-404 this week.

Rapid spring melt along the Sagavanirktok River is the cause of the damage between mile markers 315 and 404. This damage exceeds the state’s capacity for routine emergency maintenance.

A disaster declaration is now in place. This allows the state to suspend regulatory requirements, activate FMCSA waivers for deliveries like fuel and access federal relief funds.

“The extreme flooding resulted in multiple washouts and infrastructure failures, severing Alaska’s critical supply to the North Slope oil fields, stranding freight, disrupting fuel and equipment deliveries and threatening significant economic and operational impacts,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote in the declaration.

Crews and contractors are working 24/7 to restore the Dalton Highway. State officials are teaming up with federal agencies, emergency managers and important stakeholders.

The latest travel updates and advisories can be found at 511.alaska.gov. LL

