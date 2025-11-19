Key Bridge timeline, costs altered

When the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024, a significant connection to the Port of Baltimore was severed.

An average of 34,000 vehicles per day crossed the Key Bridge in 2023.

The Port of Baltimore is one of the top 20 ports in the country in tonnage and container volume, and a major hub for imported and exported motor vehicles, according to the U.S. DOT’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Less than two weeks after the Key Bridge collapsed, the Maryland Transportation Authority released initial estimates for rebuilding the nearly 2-mile bridge and a timeline for reopening.

That estimate was called into question by the U.S. DOT in a September letter that expressed concerns over the responsible use of federal funds.

On Monday, Nov. 17, the Maryland Transportation Authority released an updated cost range of $4.3-$5.2 billion and anticipates reopening the Key Bridge to traffic in late 2030.

In updating its estimate, Maryland officials said national economic conditions have changed significantly and material costs have increased dramatically since March 2024.

“As design has advanced and pre-construction work progresses, it became clear that material costs for all aspects of the project have increased drastically since the preliminary estimates were prepared less than two weeks after the initial tragedy,” MDTA Acting Transportation Secretary and Chair Samantha J. Biddle said. “The updated cost range and schedule are directly correlated to increased material costs and to a robust pier protection system designed to protect the new Key Bridge and reduce the likelihood of a future ship strike to the bridge’s foundational piers.”

Additionally, pre-construction activities, updated data points and advanced design were not available for the initial estimate.

Highway construction costs have increased by 72% over the last five years, while inflation remains a risk and the costs of raw materials and labor remain in flux, the Maryland Transportation Authority added.

“Less than two weeks after the collapse, a preliminary estimate was needed to request federal emergency relief funding for immediate clean up and recovery,” said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “Typically, a cost estimate would not be provided on a project of this size until much later in the design process.”

Commitments and contributions will be made at the state level in support of the Key Bridge rebuild, Maryland officials said.

The state said it continues to pursue legal action against the owner and operator of the ship that caused the collapse of the Key Bridge to ensure “those responsible for this tragedy pay for the damages they caused.”

Key Bridge investigation

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the National Transportation Safety Board said a single loose wire caused an electrical blackout that resulted in the Dali containership striking the Key Bridge, causing its collapse and the deaths of six highway workers.

“Like all of the accidents we investigate, this was preventable,” NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said.

NTSB added, the lack of countermeasures to reduce the Key Bridge’s vulnerability to collapse due to impact by ocean-going vessels was a contributing factor.

As part of its investigation, the NTSB sent letters to 30 bridge owners, urging them to evaluate their bridges and, if necessary, develop plans to reduce risks.

Probable cause, findings and recommendations from the NTSB investigation of the Key Bridge collapse are available at ntsb.gov. LL

