Key Bridge rebuild deal falls apart over cost concerns

The Key Bridge rebuild is seeking a new contractor as the project moves toward phase two.

Kiewit Infrastructure Co. was selected for the Key Bridge rebuild project in August 2024, but will not be retained going forward following negotiations and consultation with U.S. Department of Transportation partners, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.

Maryland officials said it became clear through negotiations that Kiewit’s proposal for phase two was unacceptable, far exceeding the state’s independent estimates.

“At Governor Moore’s direction, MDTA will aggressively protect and advance the interests of Maryland and all taxpayers,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said. “The MDTA will continue to work in lockstep with the Federal Highway Administration to ensure the Key Bridge is rebuilt as quickly and as cost-effectively as possible while keeping safety the priority.”

“Off-ramping,” or moving on from a contractor after the preconstruction phase, is a standard provision in progressive design-build contracts when a final price can’t be agreed upon, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Funding for the Key Bridge rebuild has sparked a back-and-forth between state and federal agencies.

Despite the decision to resume the search for a contractor, state transportation officials said phase one work will continue through the end of 2026.

“Work will not stop on the Key Bridge Rebuild project,” Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Bruce Gartner said. “Progress will continue, and Kiewit will fulfill their contractual obligation for Phase 1, which includes driving foundation pile and building a temporary trestle.”

The Maryland Transportation Authority plans to host an industry forum in May to provide additional information about the procurement process.

Federal funds for port projects

A $774 million investment in American ports was recently announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.

The Port of Baltimore was among the recipients of grants from the Port Infrastructure Development Program.

“Our nation’s ports are an economic lifeline to the world, connecting our manufacturers, farmers, energy producers and consumers with markets abroad,” John Bressler, American Association of Port Authorities Vice President of Government Relations, said. “These 37 PIDP projects, from refurbished terminals to upgraded multimodal exchanges, and new state-of-the-art equipment, are tangible investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”

U.S. DOT said the funding is for modernizing ports, strengthening the supply chain, reducing time and costs for shippers and driving down the cost of goods. LL

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