Kenworth to sunset three models

Kenworth will end production of its W900L, W900B, T800W (wide hood) and C500 models in 2026.

Evolving emission regulations as well as component constraints led to this decision, the Kirkland, Wash.-based truck manufacturer said in a news release.

In February, a bill was introduced to prohibit Washington state’s Department of Ecology from adopting California’s vehicle emission rules and to instead implement less strict federal standards.

A final call for these specific truck orders will come later this year, Kenworth said.

“We know these legacy Kenworth models are an integral part of our history here at Kenworth, which makes this decision a difficult but necessary one as we enter the next era of trucking,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “As we transition to future products, we remain committed to honoring the spirit of these iconic trucks by delivering innovation, efficiency and the same level of craftsmanship that our customers and drivers have trusted for generations.”

Kenworth is bidding farewell to the iconic W900, T800W (wide-hood), and C500 models in 2026. The W900, in particular, is a true legend in the trucking world and will be celebrated before it retires. Keep an eye out for more details!#Kenworth #W900 #T800 #C500 pic.twitter.com/0ZPZBtHBNU — Kenworth Truck Co. (@KenworthTruckCo) March 19, 2025

The C500 was first produced in 1972, while the T800 was introduced in 1986. The W900 began production in 1963 and was a particularly popular choice for owner-operators and fleet drivers due to its versatility and customization options, according to Kenworth.

“The W900 is truly historic in that it’s helped shape North American trucking culture and tradition as we know it today,” Haygood said. “Often seen at truck shows, featured in movies and on TV and shown at other events, it’s an iconic truck that’s cherished for its classic styling by our customers and truck aficionados.”

Kenworth is advising dealers and customers to place final orders as soon as possible. Local Kenworth dealers will be able to provide the latest information regarding the phase-out process. LL

