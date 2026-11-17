A Cummins Meritor driveline recall prompted Daimler Truck North America to recall a few thousand trucks. Now, Paccar is issuing a recall for Kenworth trucks equipped with the same driveline.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Paccar is recalling nearly 1,000 model year 2027 Kenworth trucks. Affected models include T280, T380, T680, T880 and W990.

Like the Daimler Truck recall, those Kenworth trucks may have a missing snap ring in the slip yoke assembly. That can cause the bearing cup to separate from the driveline. If the driveline separates, the truck can lose power. A component detaching from the truck can also create a hazard for other motorists.

Very few trucks actually have a bad driveline.

Paccar estimates that only 0.3% of the total recall population is affected, coming out to fewer than three trucks.

If a driver experiences driveline vibration or noise, it could indicate the truck is one of the few trucks affected.

Paccar has not received any warranty claims or reports of injuries related to the drivelines. One field report was received.

Defective drivelines will be replaced by dealers for free. Notification letters to owners of affected Kenworth trucks are expected to go out Jan. 10.

For questions about this recall, contact Kenworth’s customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 26PACK. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V743.

This recall derives from a Cummins recall. That recall involves about 200 Meritor drivelines sold as replacement equipment. Cummins alerted truck manufacturers that had been sold the parts as original equipment to allow them to take appropriate action.

In addition to Daimler Truck and Paccar, Volvo and International Motors were also sold the Meritor drivelines. Neither has issued a recall as of Nov. 17. LL

Other recalls: