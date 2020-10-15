Kenworth introduces its first electric Class 8 T680 truck

October 15, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Kenworth T680E
The Kenworth T680E has a top speed of 70 mph and an estimated operating range of 150 miles. The electric Class 8 truck is scheduled to be go in production in 2021. (Photo courtesy Kenworth Trucks)

 

Kenworth Trucks has announced the launch of it first electric Class 8 truck, the T680E.

The new zero-emission Kenworth T680E, now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the United States and Canada, will enter into production in 2021, according to a news release.

“The new Kenworth T680E provides our customers with a true, zero-emissions solution that will help to achieve their own green program objectives, while leveraging the excellent performance, reliability and cab comfort of our current T680 on-highway flagship model,” Kevin Baney, general manager and Paccar vice president, said in the news release. Bellevue, Wash-based Paccar manufactures and markets trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

The zero-emission Kenworth T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application. The T680E uses a CCS1 DC fast charger with maximum rate of 120 kilowatt-hours and estimated 3.3-hour charging time.

Designed for pickup and delivery applications, the T680E is initially available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration. The new model is offered in 54,000-pound and 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight ratings.

Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14X tandem electric powertrain
Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14X tandem electric powertrain produces up to up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque. (Photo courtesy Kenworth Trucks)

Kirkland, Wash.-based Kenworth collaborated with Troy, Mich.-based component manufacturer Meritor Inc. on developing the T680E, according to the news release The Class 8 battery-electric vehicle features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14X tandem electric powertrain with smooth shifting and operation. The T680E uses a two-speed integrated transmission and has a top speed of 70 mph.

The Kenworth T680E is equipped with 536 hp continuous-power powertrain and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque. Meritor’s high/low voltage power electronics – provided by TransPower – are under the hood in the place of a diesel engine.  LL

Other recent truck announcements:

PrePass

Related News

Cummins X15 Efficiency engine

Business

2021 X12, X15 diesels more efficient, Cummins says

Cummins says its new X12, X15 Efficiency engines are quieter, more fuel efficient and need fewer oil changes. Production begins in January.

By Tom Berg | October 14

Kenworth recall

Business

More than 1,400 Kenworth T680 trucks recalled for brake issue

Paccar is recalling certain Kenworth T680 trucks regarding an issue with the Wabco ABS brake system, according to NHTSA recall documents.

By Tyson Fisher | October 08

DAT load board, spot rates

Business

Spot rates enter October on a high, DAT MembersEdge reports

The spot rate market was strong last week for van, reefer and flatbed loads as the third quarter ended. Load posts are up, truck posts down.

By Special to Land Line | October 07

Business

Hino, Toyota developing fuel cell-electric tractor

A heavy fuel cell-electric tractor is being developed by Hino Trucks and Toyota Motor North America. It could be introduced next year.

By Tom Berg | October 06