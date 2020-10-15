Kenworth introduces its first electric Class 8 T680 truck

Kenworth Trucks has announced the launch of it first electric Class 8 truck, the T680E.

The new zero-emission Kenworth T680E, now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the United States and Canada, will enter into production in 2021, according to a news release.

“The new Kenworth T680E provides our customers with a true, zero-emissions solution that will help to achieve their own green program objectives, while leveraging the excellent performance, reliability and cab comfort of our current T680 on-highway flagship model,” Kevin Baney, general manager and Paccar vice president, said in the news release. Bellevue, Wash-based Paccar manufactures and markets trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

The zero-emission Kenworth T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application. The T680E uses a CCS1 DC fast charger with maximum rate of 120 kilowatt-hours and estimated 3.3-hour charging time.

Designed for pickup and delivery applications, the T680E is initially available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration. The new model is offered in 54,000-pound and 82,000-pound gross vehicle weight ratings.

Kirkland, Wash.-based Kenworth collaborated with Troy, Mich.-based component manufacturer Meritor Inc. on developing the T680E, according to the news release The Class 8 battery-electric vehicle features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14X tandem electric powertrain with smooth shifting and operation. The T680E uses a two-speed integrated transmission and has a top speed of 70 mph.

The Kenworth T680E is equipped with 536 hp continuous-power powertrain and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque. Meritor’s high/low voltage power electronics – provided by TransPower – are under the hood in the place of a diesel engine. LL

Other recent truck announcements:

